iPhone Upgrade Program: everything you need to know

We’re now just days away from the September 9 launch of the iPhone 16 series, and these are sure to be very expensive phones. But if you’re a member of the iPhone Upgrade Program, then you could get one for ‘free’.

Obviously, almost nothing in life is free, and certainly not smartphones, but at the very least you might not need to spend more than you already are.

Below, we’ll explain exactly what the iPhone Upgrade Program is, how it works, and whether you can use it to get an iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone 16 Pro Max without spending a single extra cent.

What is the iPhone Upgrade Program? The iPhone Upgrade Program is a contract, much like if you bought an iPhone from a carrier, but this is offered directly by Apple. You simply choose your iPhone and pay it off over either 20 months (in the UK) or 24 months (in the US) with 0% interest – though if you’re a UK customer there’s additionally a £69 upfront cost. But once you’ve made 11 payments (in the UK) or 12 payments (in the US) you have the option to upgrade to a new iPhone. If you choose to do that, you just trade in your current iPhone with Apple, and start the program again with your new one. If you choose not to upgrade, you can simply continue paying off your current iPhone and then keep it at the end.

Which countries have the iPhone Upgrade Program? The iPhone upgrade program is available in both the US and the UK, as well as China. However, the specifics of it – such as the costs and the program duration – vary slightly from place to place. So, where things differ, we’ve noted the different terms in the US and the UK.

What iPhones can you upgrade to as part of the program? Currently, you can only get iPhone 15 models through the iPhone Upgrade Program. That includes the iPhone 15 itself, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. So, if you want an older or lower-end model, then this program isn’t for you. Once the iPhone 16 line launches, we’d expect the iPhone 15 line to be replaced here by the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. So, yes, you should be able to get Apple’s so-new-they-haven’t-even-been-announced-yet iPhones on the Upgrade Program. Of course, the monthly cost you’ll pay will depend on the model and its storage capacity. We don’t know the iPhone 16 line pricing yet, but as an example, the iPhone 15 costs from $39.50 / £42.95 per month on this program, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $58.25 / £65.45 per month.

Can you pre-order an iPhone 16 through the iPhone Upgrade Program? iPhone 16 pre-orders haven’t opened yet, but when they do – which, based on past form, we predict will happen on Friday, September 13 – it’s very likely that you will be able to pre-order one of Apple's new phones through the iPhone Upgrade Program, as you could do so for previous models.

What else do you get with the iPhone Upgrade Program? As well as the option of a new iPhone, you also get AppleCare+ as part of the iPhone Upgrade Program. This provides accidental damage protection – meaning you can get your iPhone repaired for free (other than an excess) an unlimited number of times if it’s damaged accidentally. AppleCare+ also gives you a battery service, access to an 'Express Replacement Service', and 24/7 priority access to Apple experts. You can also optionally add theft and loss protection, though this costs extra.

How do you enroll in the iPhone Upgrade Program? In the US, you can sign up for the iPhone Upgrade Program online, in an Apple Store, or via the Apple Store app. In the UK, you can only sign up at a physical Apple Store, though there is the option to reserve an iPhone online for pickup at a store, and then enroll when you collect it.

Other things to note about the iPhone Upgrade Program

When you get a new iPhone through the iPhone Upgrade Program, you can connect it to your existing carrier with no changes to the plan you have with them – your contract is just with Apple, not with a network carrier.

Apple will carry out a credit check when you apply for the iPhone Upgrade Program, so, depending on your credit rating, there’s a chance you’ll be refused.

Also, while you have to pay a certain amount before you’re eligible to upgrade, you can upgrade early by paying the remaining required balance at the time of the upgrade.

