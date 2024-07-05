Get a massive £200 off the excellent Google Pixel 8 Pro with this code at Currys

The best Android phone for most people is the Google Pixel 8 Pro and there's no better time to get your hands on this little beauty. Curry's is now selling the flagship phone for £699 (was £899) when you enter the code GOOGLE200 at checkout. That's £200 off the list price.

Our Google Pixel 8 Pro review, which gave it 4 out of 5 stars, says the phone "shows us Google’s vision for the future of mobile tech". New AI features are cool and useful, and some are a bit weird, but its AI capabilities and potential make the Pixel 8 Pro the best AI phone you can buy. The 6.7-inch display is big, bright, and sharp, the camera is great for high-quality phones, and a 120Hz refresh rate makes it perfect for gaming.

Today’s best Google Pixel 8 Pro deal

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was £899 now £699 at Curry's

Google's flagship phone is the leader when it comes to integrating AI into a mobile phone. For this reason, the Pixel 8 Pro tops our first-ever list of the best AI phones. The 6.7-inch display is as good as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the camera is equally impressive. The phone will also fix any of your past Google Photos, even if they were taken with a different phone. Use the coupon code GOOGLE200 to get £200 off at checkout.

The Pixel look could do with a total refresh but this handset benefits from some improvements including a matte finish and nicer colours. We love the macro photography functionality of the Google Pixel 8 Pro, too – it's even better than what the iPhone offers.

You might expect all these features to run the battery dry but the Google Pixel 8 Pro actually has excellent life. The large cell inside and solid power management keep that bright display under control.

Google is so confident in the quality of this phone that it's promising an unprecedented seven years of major updates, longer than any other phone maker supports its phones, except for Samsung.

When it comes to mobile phones, there are, of course, cheaper alternatives. That's why we've put together a guide to the best cheap phones. There are also a range of other best Android phones and best iPhones to tickle your fancy. You can also shop more bargains in our 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day deals guides.