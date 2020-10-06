Xbox Series X is getting some of the best games of the last decade, leak suggests

The Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are getting new editions of Bethesda's best games of the past decade, listings on ratings board ESRB suggest. As picked up by IGN, entries for Dishonored & Prey The Arkane Collection and Wolfenstein Alt History Collection show 'Xbox Series' as their format. Neither has been announced for the new Xbox yet.

Four titles are included in each package. The Arkane Collection is already available on PS4 and Xbox One – it features Dishonored: Definitive Edition, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and Prey. Wolfenstein Alt History Collection, meanwhile, features first-person shooters Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein 2: New Colossus and Wolfenstein: Young Blood.

With Bethesda being bought by Microsoft, it's not unlikely these will end up on Xbox Game Pass after the next-gen console launch at some point. Perhaps this is a step in that process.

Owners of the new consoles are in for a treat.

These games are amazing

This would be a massive deal – most of these games are great, but some are truly exceptional. Dishonored 2 is one of the best games of the generation. It's a stealth-action game set in a somewhat steampunk-infused world – it has some of the best character movement in any combat game.

Every mission is about an assassination, and some of its levels are breathtaking in their creativity: one involves travelling through two periods of time at will, letting you change history accordingly.

The entire Dishonored series will be worth having on Xbox Series X – and so will Prey, a game by developer Arkane's sister studio in Austin. That's set in a space station occupied by shapeshifting aliens, and it draws from similar influences to BioShock.

Let's hope we don't have to wait too long for an official announcement from Bethesda.