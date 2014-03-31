Google wants you to be a Pokemon Master

Google Maps just got a little more interesting thanks to the weird and wonderful creatures of Pokemon.

Because it's April Fool's Day soon, Google has released a fun little "build" for Google Maps that lets you become a Pokemon Master.

To play the game, install the latest version of Google Maps on your iPhone or Android device, go to the search bar and click "Press start." You'll have until April 2 since that's when Google will pull the plug.

Check out the video below to see how you can catch 'em all.

