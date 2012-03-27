Google Instant search gets Japanese man fired

A Tokyo court has ordered Google to switch off its Instant search feature following claims by a Japanese man that it cost him his job.

The man in question has not been named, but his lawyer Hiroyuki Tomita has been fighting his corner.

Tomita said that when searching his client's name on Google, it suggested a host of criminal acts and 10,000 defaming or disparaging items.

The man claims that Google's usually helpful feature led to his dismissal and then prevented him finding new work.

Google refused his request

He started court proceedings in October, after Google refused his request to delete some of the suggestions. The company said that the suggestions are generated automatically with no malign intentions and do not infringe his privacy.

Talking to Kyodo News Agency, Tomita said: "It could lead to irretrievable damage, such as job loss or bankruptcy, just by displaying search results that constitute defamation or violation of the privacy of an individual person or small and medium-size companies."

"It is necessary to establish a measure to enable swift redress for damage in the event of a clear breach."

From Kyodo News Agency via ABC News