Samsung's round Gear A watch won't need a smartphone to work

Samsung has been talking big about its upcoming smartwatch, promising an ultimate all-in-one device that will be 'the perfect smartwatch'. New rumours suggest it's come pretty close to delivering on those promises.

Although the upcoming wearable was previously known as Orbis, SamMobile claims that it will actually be called Samsung Gear A, and it has published a number of new rumours alongside the updated name.

According to the website the Samsung Gear A will launch in two versions; a standard one that connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, like most current smartwatches do, and one with 3G and calling support.

This will allow owners to use the data connection and make and receive phone calls through the smartwatch without having to have a smartphone connected.

Despite Samsung ditching the name Orbis, it looks like the Gear A will still feature a round face, which is good news for those of us who like our smartwatches to have a more classic feel to them.