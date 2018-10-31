We could see a Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III in early 2019

The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II is one of our favorite pocket compacts, but it looks like we could see a replacement in early 2019 if the rumors are to be believed.

According to CanonRumors.com, it's possible we'll see a PowerShot G7 X Mark III as early as CES 2019, with the camera aimed at both those seeking a premium compact camera as well as those who want to vlog on a budget.

This means that the new camera will get 4K video capture (the Mark II only has 1080p), along with Canon's Dual Pixel AF system.

Some of the other rumored specs include a new 24.1MP 1.0-inch CMOS sensor and the ability to shoot at 10fps. There could be a slightly longer zoom range than the Mark II's as well (currently 24-100mm f/1.8-2.8), though a detailed spec list hasn't been leaked just yet.

As well as rumors of a new PowerShot G7 X Mark III, we could also see a replacement to the PowerShot G9 X Mark II at the same time. We'll keep you posted as soon as we get more news.