Sony shows off 27-inch OLED TV

Sir Howard Stringer, Sony's chairman and CEO, showed off a stunning new prototype OLED TV at the firm's keynote session at CES 2008.

The Sony XEL-1 Organic Light Emitting Diode TV is just 3mm thick and looks amazingly crisp and clear, as you'd expect. An 11-inch version of the TV went on sale at Sony Style stores in the US yesterday but a larger, 27-inch prototype was being showed off at Sony's stand at CES. It's the first of its kind in the US, Sony said, and is soon to hit Europe.

The tiny screen offers no backlight and boasts an impressive 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. With such specifications, it's not hard to see why OLED is predicted to take over after LCD as the leading flat panel technology. For the time being, however, the high cost of panel production will keep OLED firmly in a luxury niche.

"This new OLED TV encapsulates what Sony stands for - it's a great leap forward in terms of product design and powerful performance," Sir Howard said at the close of Sony's CES session.