Intel 'factually inaccurate' about Windows 8, says Microsoft

Intel's comments about multiple versions of Windows 8 have landed the company in Microsoft's bad books, as Microsoft's Mark Martin has spoken out to refute the claims.

Renee James, senior vice president at Intel, yesterday commented that there would be both ARM and Intel versions of Windows 8, and that the ARM editions would not run legacy applications.

Martin, however, has offered a sharp rebuttal: "Intel's statements during yesterday's Intel Investor Meeting about Microsoft's plans for the next version of Windows were factually inaccurate and unfortunately misleading."

Bullish

He continues, "From the first demonstrations of Windows on SoC, we have been clear about our goals and have emphasized that we are at the technology demonstration stage. As such, we have no further details or information at this time."

As much as Microsoft has called Intel's comments 'factually inaccurate', the company sounds unlikely to clarify which parts were not true – and we're not likely to find out for a while.

The earliest we're likely to find out more concrete detail on Windows OS is September and we've got a whole summer to go before then.

Via Business Insider