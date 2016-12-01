Samsung’s next Gear VR headset could include face and eye-tracking

The Samsung Gear VR headset is pretty cool, although now in its third generation not an awful lot has changed between the iterations. Generation four however could really kick things up a notch.

A new patent filing from Samsung was published this week, detailing eye- and face-tracking technology in a VR headset.

The application was actually made back in May, but details of the “Image processing for Head mounted display devices” patent have only just come to light, and could see future Gear VR headsets sport sensors that detect eye and mouth movement.

Infrared cameras could also map your entire face to build a 3D model of your head – which could see your face plonked onto your virtual avatar.

Coming to a face near you, soon?

These additional sensors would bring Samsung’s Gear VR headset closer in line with the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, with the continued benefit of not tethering you to an expensive computer.

There’s currently no word on when this new generation of Gear VR headset will be available, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed that it lands with the Samsung Galaxy S8 in the first half of 2017.

