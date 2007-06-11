Ultra-cheap 3G mobile goes global

The '3G For All' LG KU250 is available now

A 3G phone designed to bring ultra-affordable 3G across the world has now gone on sale. The LG KU250 was developed in response to the GSM Association's (GSMA) '3G for All' programme to spread 3G technology across the globe.

The low-cost LG KU250 won the recent GSMA competition to find the best design for an ultra-cheap 3G handset, beating off competition from 18 rivals. It delivers high speed internet access as well as 3G multimedia services such as music downloads, video calls and audio visual streaming.

The LG phone is being released by 3G operator Hutchison 3G (owner of 3 in the UK) as the LG U250 in several countries. T-Mobile and Orange are also introducing the LG KU250 as part of their 3G drive. The phone will be available across Europe, Asia, the Middle Asia and Africa this month.

"We believe this highly-capable device will help open up a new market for 3G phones and drive further interest in mobile multimedia services across the world," said Craig Ehrlich, chairman of the GSMA.

"By focusing 3G handset makers on a much broader base of potential customers, this programme will have a significant and lasting impact on this industry."