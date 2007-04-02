Train company expands mobile ticket scheme

With Chiltern, you may never have to carry a physical ticket again

Now you can conveniently use your mobile phone as a train ticket, thanks to new scanners introduced by Chiltern Railways .

As part of an automation process, Chiltern Railways last year ran a pilot scheme which saw passengers receive their train tickets in the form of a barcode sent by text to their mobile phone - replacing paper tickets all together.

Once at the station, passengers would run their mobile displaying the barcode over a special scanner.

As part of stage two of the automation project, Chiltern has fitted two of the special barcode scanners at Marylebone train station in London.

"We have listened to our passengers and what they want is a simpler and easier way to purchase tickets for their travel. Mobile phone ticketing means easy purchases, anywhere, any time," said Chiltern Railways commercial director Neil Micklethwaite.

"Our high-tech gate technology was installed last week. The next stage looks at ways to expand this product to other areas along our route."

Currently, the barcode payment is only available with the company's E-Day ticket - for travel between Birmingham and Stratford-upon-Avon to London Marylebone.

"We are now looking at ways to expand this technology across a range of our tickets, following strong support from passengers," said Micklethwaite.