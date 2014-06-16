Samsung Galaxy F gets a Prime leak, and this one has a golden touch

It seems almost certain that Samsung is making the S5 premium with the Galaxy F. Now we've got a look at what claims to be the first press render of the Quad-HD variant handset looking all sparkly and golden.
This one comes courtesy of none other than @evleaks, so you can see why we're willing to invest a bit of faith. As ever, the trusty leakster doesn't give much other information, but does continue to refer to it as the "Galaxy F" in a "perfect golden" hue.
The brushed metallic back can clearly be seen working its stuff, however we're not sure if this will be full metal or just a plastic back with a finish.
Unhelpfully, @evleaks says the phone will launch in 2014. But rumours are that Samsung is planning to go Prime in September, maybe just in time for IFA.
