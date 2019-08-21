Nvidia Super RTX release date, news and rumors

Nvidia has unleashed the Nvidia Super RTX, which are essentially the ‘Super’ versions of its existing RTX lineup, perhaps in the face of AMD Navi graphics cards, which are meant to compete with these popular Nvidia Turing card.

We first heard of these Nvidia Super RTX graphics cards back in May, before Computex 2019 , when Team Green released a cryptic teaser video for an untitled 'Super' GeForce product. However, when Computex came and went without a hint of any GeForce GPUs, we assumed these cards would appear at E3 2019 , when AMD showed off the Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 .

However, rather than getting a contentious reveal at E3 2019, we just started to see leaks suggesting that this 'Super' GeForce card would actually span the entire RTX lineup – from the RTX 2060 to the RTX 2080 Ti. We also started seeing rumors that the Nvidia Super RTX lineup would appear in mid-July, with an announcement on June 21 , but that day also came and went with no signs of even one of the rumored five ‘Super’ GPUs.

Instead, Nvidia opted to give them a more low-key release, with the RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2070 Super cards rolling out on July 9th, and the RTX 2080 Super getting released on July 23rd.

We have since tested and reviewed all three GPUs, and even compared them with their RTX counterparts to see how they’ve improved. However, the RTX 2080 Super may not be the last Super RTX. A new Nvidia graphics card had made an appearance in an AIDA64 changelog, and it could be an RTX 2080 Ti Super . That's on top of the high-end Titan RTX that's aimed at creatives and professionals. So be sure to keep this page bookmarked, as we'll update it with any Nvidia Super RTX news that comes our way.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A refreshed Nvidia Turing graphics card lineup

A refreshed Nvidia Turing graphics card lineup When is it out? Out now

Out now What will it cost? TBD

We were hearing rumors that the Nvidia Super RTX cards would be announced on June 21, but that never happened. Yet, according to rumors from Videocardz , we expected to see them hit the streets in mid-July. Still, because these were unconfirmed rumors, we took them with a grain of salt.

Luckily, Nvidia didn’t disappoint, delivering the RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2070 Super cards on July 9th, and the RTX 2080 Super on July 23rd. As far as the rumored RTX 2080 Ti Super, there’s no word yet as to when it’ll hit the streets (or even if an RTX 2080 Ti Super does exist.)

Nvidia Super RTX price

The 'Super' iterations of the Nvidia GeForce RTX lineup falls largely in line with their predecessors, especially since AMD’s Navi cards have very competitive price tags. Prior RTX cards will get bumped down in price as a result.

For instance, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 launched in October 2018 at $499 while the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 came out at $449 with the noticeable $50 price drop. We went ahead and listed the pricing for the current Nvidia GeForce RTX Super lineup below:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super: $699 (about £560, AU$990)

$699 (about £560, AU$990) Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super: $499 (about £395, AU$720)

$499 (about £395, AU$720) Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super: $399 (about £315, AU$580)

Nvidia Super RTX specs

Back when we first saw that initial Nvidia Super RTX tease, we assumed it was the video memory (VRAM) speed bump that's been rumored for months. This would be a bump in memory bandwidth from 14 Gigabits per second (Gbps) to 16Gbps – minor, but impactful.

However, when Wccftech came out with its leak in June , suggesting that every card from the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 to the RTX 2080 Ti would get a massive spec bump, and we had to take notice.

The idea here is that the RTX 2080 Ti would get an all-new (and, currently, unspecified), GPU, taking up the $1,199 (£1,099, AU$1,899) price point while the existing flagship would see a price cut. We don't know what that GPU will be, no one really does, but the Wccftech leak suggests that it's not simply a cut-down Quadro GPU.

This leak implied that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 would get the RTX 2080 Ti GPU, while getting a VRAM bump up to 11GB, effectively making it an RTX 2080 Ti itself. However, it’s performance doesn’t quite come as close to the RTX 2080 Ti.

A video from Toms Hardware Germany also suggested that the RTX 2080 Ti would not be among the new Nvidia Super RTX lineup. Instead, it would top out with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super, and that would get a boost to 3,072 CUDA cores from 2,944, alongside that VRAM speed bump we mentioned earlier. But again, if Tom’s Hardware’s report that the Santa Clara company is working on an all-new graphics card that might be the Super version of the RTX 2080 Ti holds water, then there might be more options for you on the horizon.

We went ahead and listed the Nvidia Super RTX cards specifications below:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super: 3,072 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR6 @ 15.5Gbps

3,072 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR6 @ 15.5Gbps Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super: 2,560 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR6 @ 14Gbps

2,560 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR6 @ 14Gbps Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super: 2,176 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR6 @ 14 Gbps

But, what's interesting here is that these are all cut-down versions of the GPUs above them in the existing Nvidia Turing product stack. Not only that, but the RTX 2060, which only has 6GB of GDDR6, sees a bump up to 8GB, giving it a more future-proof frame buffer.

At the end of the day, whichever Super RTX card you decide on depends on what you need it for and which card you’re upgrading from. The RTX 2080 Super hasn’t proven to be a considerable upgrade from the RTX 2080, for example. However, if you’re upgrading from a GTX card, it’s definitely worth it, especially as it saw a $100 price drop from its predecessor.

Michelle Rae Uy also contributed to this article.