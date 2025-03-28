Intel Arc B580 $368.98 at Newegg $376.74 at Walmart $379.99 at Amazon Compute Units: 20

Mainstream PC gamers rejoice because Team Blue's hit back hard and fast with its Battlemage GPU generation, building off of the success (and failures) of its Alchemist line from nearly three years ago. There are two members of the Battlemage family right now, the Arc B580 and B570, but which is the better of the two?

Let's get one thing straight about Intel Battlemage and its Arc graphics cards in general; they're not going to rival the best graphics cards (and especially not the best 4K graphics cards). However, they do offer incredible value for money, especially for 1440p and 1080p gamers. It appears that Intel's strategy, instead of competing with AMD and Nvidia in terms of raw power potential, is to hit them hard on value.

There's a lot to go over when it comes to the Intel Arc B580 vs B570 graphics cards, and to find out which is best for you, I'm going to analyze them based on their price, specs, and performance so you can see which is right for you.

Intel Arc B580 vs B570: Price

(Image credit: Future)

Starting with their respective sticker prices, the Intel Arc B570 is the cheaper of the two available since January 16, 2025, for $219 / £219 / AU$350 from Team Blue's partners.

By comparison, the Intel Arc B580 was released earlier, on December 13, 2024, with a slightly higher price tag of $249.99 / £249.99 / AU$449. Unlike the cheaper variant, there was a Limited Edition (Intel-made) GPU available, though it's hard to come by now, and it's particularly fetching as budget graphics cards go.

Taking the respective MSRPS into consideration, the B570 is cheaper than the B580 by a full $31 / £31 / AU$99 (or roughly 13%). However, that's only one side of the story. Because there was no Intel-made B570, there was also no strict adherence to the sticker price, with some of the AIB models rivaling the MSRP of the pricier B580 by default.

Similarly, if you were not able to get your hands on a Limited Edition B580 at release, then you may be paying upwards of $300 / £300 / $AU500 (or beyond) from partners like Acer, ASRock, Gunnir, and Sparkle.

Winner: Intel Arc B570 (at MSRP)

Intel Arc B580 vs B570: Specs

(Image credit: Future)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Intel Arc B580 Intel Arc B570 % Difference Process Technology TSMC N5 TSMC N5 N/A Transistors (Billion) 19.6 19.6 0 Compute units 20 18 11.1 Shaders 2,560 2,304 11.1 AI/Matrix cores 160 144 11.1 Ray Tracing Cores 20 18 11.1 Render Output Units 80 80 0 Texture Mapping Units 160 144 11.1 Boost Clock (MHz) 2,670 2,500 6.8 Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 N/A VRAM (GB) 12 10 20 VRAM Bus Width 192-bit 160-bit 20 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 19 19 0 Bandwidth (GB/s) 456 380 20 TDP (watts) 190 150 26.6 PCIe Interface PCIe 4.0 x8 PCIe 4.0 x8 N/A MSRP $249.99 / £249.99 / AU$449 $219 / £219 / AU$350 14.1

Starting with the similarities first, both the Intel Arc B570 and B580 feature GDDR6 memory, are built on TSMC's 5nm process, feature an identical amount of transistors, and the same amount of ROPs. That's where things differ, however, as the two cards are notably different when digging below the surface.

Chiefly, the Intel Arc B570 features 10GB VRAM, but the B580 bumps that up to 12GB (a 20% increase). We also see this increase with the memory bus width, allowing for substantially more bandwidth at 456GB/s for the B580 compared to 380GB/s for the B570. Other improvements in the B580's favor are more granular, such as a slight bump in Compute Units, Shaders, AI cores, and RT cores for the B580.

On paper, it's no contest between the B570 and B580, as the latter graphics card offers more power under the hood. However, this comes at the cost of an increased power draw, with the former featuring a 150W TGP compared to the latter's 190W TGP, which is also an increase of 20%. A modest PSU should be able to handle both (a 500W power supply should be plenty), but it's something to be aware of when weighing up the two for your rig.

Winner: Intel Arc B580

Intel Arc B580 vs B570: Performance

(Image credit: Future)

Now that we've outlined the price and specs of the two cards, it's time to put the B580 vs B570 to the test in terms of performance.

Starting with the synthetics, the Arc B580 achieved scores of 153,083 and 35,780 in 3DMark Night Raid and Fire Strike, respectively. In contrast, the B570 scored 136,851 and 30,468 (a difference in favor of the former by 11.8% and 17.4%).

There's a similar lead with PassMark 3D Graphics (Total) and GeekBench 6 Compute (OpenGL), with the B580 scoring 19,519 and 98,550 compared to the B570's 16,680 and 86,426 (differences of 17% and 14% apiece).

Neither the B580 nor B570 thrives in 1440p, but it's worth noting their respective QHD performance. This can be seen with Black Myth: Wukong (Cinematic, 50% Upscaling) at 31fps from the former but only 26fps from the latter; neither is ideal.

The leading Battlemage model achieves 61fps in Cyberpunk 2077 (Ultra) natively, but the secondary GPU can't quite match it at 53fps, falling just short. Returnal (Epic) is no sweat for the B580, with a 71fps average, whereas the B570 achieved an average of 61fps. That means a performance difference of around 19%.

1080p performance is more of a sweet point for these two Battlemage GPUs. It's not too big a jump in Black Myth: Wukong (34fps) from the B580 but just under playable from the B570 (29fps). Cyberpunk 2077 is bumped up to 91fps in 1080p on the B580 and 82fps on the B570 (a difference of 10.9%).

Returnal also saw a substantial improvement in Full HD, with the B580 achieving 90fps and the B570 managing just 55fps by comparison (a difference of 64.6%). The B580 is the more powerful of the two synthetically and for gaming in both 1440p and 1080p.

Lastly, we can look at the creative performance of the Battlemage graphics cards. In PugetBench for Adobe Premiere, the B580 scored 10,009 compared to the B570's 9,309 (a 7.5% difference).

Things are more dramatic, however, with Handbrake 1.6's 4K to 1080p H.264 encoding, with the B580 rendering at 226fps and the B570 rendering at 155fps (a 45.8% difference). While far from leading, the B580 racked up 908 in Blender 4.30's Monster benchmark, compared to the B570's 687 figure (a jump of 32.1%).

As such, we can conclusively say that the B580 is better for creative use, at least as far as a budget GPU is concerned.

Winner: Intel Arc B580

Intel Arc B580 vs B570: Verdict

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Based on everything we've uncovered about the Intel Arc B580 vs B570, we're confident in recommending the pricier of the two as its performance capabilities are far superior to the cheaper model in terms of synthetics, performance, and creative workloads, while only being $31 / £31 / AU$99 more expensive at MSRP. Even outside of the sticker price, the otherwise aggressive pricing of the B570 is washed as Intel's partners set the price.

The Intel Arc B580 is a fantastic graphics card for 1080p and 1440p gaming under the right conditions, but you're going to get the highest framerates when utilizing XeSS (the company's version of upscaling).

While our tests were done with native figures, you could bump things up considerably by downscaling to 1080p and then outputting at 1440p instead of displaying natively through the addition of AI-powered cores so either will give you fantastic gaming performance on a tight budget.

Winner: Intel Arc B580