Intel's rumored high-end Battlemage GPUs have been cancelled - is it time to worry about GPU competition?

News
By published

Let's not panic...

An Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition GPU on a blue background with a skull emoji in front of it.
(Image credit: Intel, Google)
  • Intel's rumored high-end Battlemage GPUs have been canceled according to a reliable leaker
  • Its 'BMG-G31' die was rumored to have a 256-bit memory bus with 32 Xe cores
  • We could still see high-end offerings with the upcoming Celestial Arc lineup

While Intel's Battlemage Arc B580 and B570 GPUs have provided great and affordable mid-range options for PC gamers, Team Blue is yet to make a high-end GPU to compete with Nvidia (since AMD is also focusing primarily on the mid-range space going forward). Unfortunately, it now looks like the wait will continue.

According to a reputable leaker, Jaykihn0 on X, Intel's supposed high-end Battlemage GPU plans were cut short in Q3 of 2024: in other words, Xe2-based GPUs reportedly featuring up to 24GB of VRAM have been canceled. The 'BMG-G31' die supposedly had a 256-bit memory bus with 32 Xe cores and at least 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

Any hopes of a strong high-end alternative to Nvidia's RTX GPUs are seemingly slimmer than ever, as both AMD and Intel continue to target affordable options for consumers.

While Jaykihn0 suggests there are currently no updates on the upcoming Celestial discrete GPU lineup, it's certainly not over for Intel potentially delving into the high-end market. Celestial GPUs are rumored to use Xe3P architecture, which could involve some high-end GPUs and improved features like XeSS Frame Generation - however, it's not yet clear when they will be ready for consumers.

In the meantime, Intel's Xe3 architecture will be used for the upcoming Panther Lake processors, likely including mobile processors for ultrabooks and handhelds. There's plenty to look forward to on Team Blue's end, especially after the success of its current Battlemage GPUs, and processors like the Core Ultra 7 258V.

An Intel Arc B580 on a table

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

We seriously need any high-end competition we can get from Intel

If it wasn't clear enough already, the GPU market is in dire need of a helping hand: scalping, price inflation, and low availability are at an all-time high, and the only way I can see this changing is if consumers don't acquiesce to purchasing overpriced GPUs. However, most importantly, we need more high-end GPUs that aren't from Nvidia.

Team Green's Blackwell GPU lineup is the only product range that includes true high-end options this generation, and it's not a surprise that there's hardly any stock for Founders Edition cards, considering their popularity and demand.

While AMD's mid-range Radeon RX 9070 XT comes at an incredible $599/£569, there are no reference cards, which means consumers must rely on AIB partner cards sold by retailers - which are currently charging over $200 more than MSRP. Don't believe me? Just have a look at Best Buy.

With this in mind, Intel is potentially the only one in the market that could offer high-end alternatives in the near future: I'll admit it's hard to suggest any of these GPUs would beat Nvidia's RTX 5090, but PC gamers need all the industry competition we can get.

You may also like...

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Isaiah Williams
Isaiah Williams
Staff Writer, Computing

Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gpu
An Nvidia RTX 5070 vs RTX 4070 Super against a two-tone background

Nvidia RTX 5070 vs RTX 4070 Super: Blackwell against Ada refresh in 2025
An Intel Arc B580 vs Nvidia RTX 4060 against a two-tone background

Intel Arc B580 vs Nvidia RTX 4060: Which mainstream GPU is right for you?
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond showing Samus in her new suit

I was already excited for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, then Retro Studios gave Samus a bullet time mechanic
See more latest
Most Popular
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond showing Samus in her new suit
I was already excited for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, then Retro Studios gave Samus a bullet time mechanic
A 2025 Porsche 911 in motion beneath a blue and almost cloudless sky
2025 Porsches are getting Dolby Atmos for elite in-car audio and I've never wanted a 911 more
Samsung Galaxy S25 showing the side bar with AI Assist tool
Here's when Samsung's One UI 7 upgrade will finally roll out to your older Galaxy devices
A woman holding a tablet, streaming Qobuz music with Focal Stellia over-ear headphones
Fed up streaming songs that all sound the same? Qobuz brings you legendary labels to level up your listening
ChatGPT vs. DALL-E 3 Image creation
‘Our GPUs are melting’ – OpenAI puts limits on image creation and delays rollout to free accounts
Google Workspace
At last, Google Workspace is making this small but vital change to making slides, and I'm so relieved
Garmin Instinct 3
Furious Garmin users revolt over new subscription service – "We need to take a firm stand"
The new SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD for PlayStation 5.
SanDisk just revealed a new rugged external PS5 SSD and I can't wait to throw it out a window
Power cables stretching out in front of the horizon
Solar grids could be hijacked and even potentially disabled by these security flaws
Spam messages
Microsoft Stream classic domain hijacked, causing spam across SharePoint