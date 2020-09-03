Nintendo Switch is getting Super Mario 64, Sunshine and Galaxy – as well as a Mario battle royale

Nintendo is celebrating Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary in a big way by bringing a crazy amount of games starring the portly plumber to Nintendo Switch. The company has also announced some special events and unique Mario-styled products as part of the festivities. Here’s everything you need to know.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

In a special Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed that three classic Super Mario games are coming to its hybrid console as part of Super Mario 3D All-Stars. The bundle includes Super Mario 64 which released on the Nintendo 64, Super Mario Sunshine which came to the Nintendo GameCube and Super Mario Galaxy, which debuted on the Wii.

All three games have been optimized to support higher resolutions than the original versions along with smoother gameplay. If you’d like to play three generations worth of Mario games, Super Mario 3D All-Stars arrives on September 14, 2020.

Bizarrely, Nintendo has said the packaged version is a limited-time only production, and the digital version of the game will also be removed from sale at the end of March 2021.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Nintendo has also announced that Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is also coming to Nintendo Switch. The multiplayer title will feature online co-op gameplay this time around, and includes additional levels in the form of Bowser’s Fury. New Cat Mario and Cat Peach amiibo will be released as a double pack when the game launches on February 12, 2021.

Super Mario Bros. 35

For retro fans, Nintendo revealed Super Mario Bros. 35, a unique battle royale-style Mario experience. 35 players battle it out online to be the last Mario standing, and any enemies you defeat will be sent to other players’ courses. You can also activate special items to help you outpace your opponents. Super Mario Bros. 35 launches on October 1, 2020 as a digital-only game exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members. It will also only be playable until March 31, 2021.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Next up is Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. This "toys come to life" experience brings the frantic fun (or fury) of the Mario Kart series into the real world. Players can control a physical kart using their Nintendo Switch, which drives around a custom course layout that you can make in your home. The kart responds to when you’re hit by an item in game, or when you activate a boost. The clever toy/game arrives on October 16, 2020.

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.

One for collectors, Nintendo is releasing a Super Mario Bros. themed Game & Watch, which lets you play the classic titles Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels and a special version of Ball with a Mario Makeover on the move. The handheld system launches on November 13, 2020.

Super Mario All-Stars

But wait, there’s more! The classic Super Mario All-Stars, the classic SNES game, will join the catalog of titles on Nintendo Switch Online today (September 3). You’ll need to be a Nintendo Switch Online member to access it, though.

Super Mario 35th anniversary events

Finally, from now until March 2021, Nintendo is hosting a variety of events to celebrate the mustachioed hero. On September 9 to September 23, you can take part in a special Mario Kart Tour event, which will feature special appearances from Mario (SNES) and Donkey Kong Jr. from the original Super Mario Kart on the SNES.

Fans can also look forward to various special and historical Super Mario 35th Anniversary themed items hitting the Nintendo Official Store, a Super Mario-themed Splatfest in Splatoon 2 in January, 2021, a 35th anniversary-themed Ninji Speedrun course in Super Mario Maker 2 in November and a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate online tournament in November December. Oh, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons will also receive some Super Mario-themed furniture in March, 2021.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re off to lie down in a dark, Mario-free room for a while. Mama mia...