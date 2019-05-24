MSI puts Intel Core i9 processors and Nvidia RTX GPUs into its Trident desktops

Computex 2019 is right around the corner, and besides massive announcements like the expected release of AMD's Ryzen 3000 CPUs and Navi graphics cards, plenty of other companies have kit to show. MSI is one of them, as it has upgraded its small form-factor gaming PC, the MSI Trident X, with new internals from Nvidia and Intel.

The new MSI Trident X Plus comes alongside upgraded models of two MSI laptops, the GE65 Raider and GT76 Titan.

The new Trident model will feature Intel's 9th-Generation Core i9 processor (CPU) and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics for the best gaming performance, and that's all going into a 10-liter case.

MSI claims this makes the new Trident X Plus the smallest gaming desktop in the world powered by a 9th-Gen Core i9 processor. To keep all those components cool despite their close proximity, the Trident X Plus is designed with MSI's Silent Storm Cooling 3 technology, which separates the CPU, graphics and power supply to have their own distinct channels for airflow.

The previous generation of the Trident X proved to be one of the best gaming PCs, so the new model could have a strong shot at ranking. We'll have a better idea of just that once MSI releases the pricing and availability information for this bad boy.

Other peripherals for pairing

A gaming desktop is only as good as the peripherals you use it with, and MSI has a whole suite of them to pair with its latest computers.

The company has new keyboards and mice coming, but we haven't found the company to offer the best gaming keyboards or best gaming mice in the past. However, it also has a few new monitors on offer, and an earlier MSI Optix monitor ranked among our best gaming monitors.

MSI has a new Optix 4K monitor with a 31.5-inch, curved display. It's positioned as a small TV replacement with FreeSync and sub-10ms input lag. There's also the super-fast Oculus NXG25R monitor with a Full HD display that boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.5ms response time.

At the more premium end, MSI also has the new Optix MPG341CQR monitor with a wide, curved 3,440 x 1,440 display boasting a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms of input lag for smooth gaming. It also has a 21:9 aspect ratio for a cinematic experience that's furthered along by support for HDR with HDR 400 (we presume this is VESA's DisplayHDR 400 certification).

MSI is rounding out its offerings with two new series of PC cases as well. Again, pricing and availability information is not yet available, something we hope to glean from MSI while on the show floor in Taipei.