LG and Microsoft to merge on mobiles?

LG and Microsoft have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to allow the two companies to share strengths on mobile platforms.

In other words, it seems likely that LG will start using Windows Mobile for more of its handsets, although some extra comments from Yong Nam, CEO of LG Electronics, hinted at something more than the usual collaboration:

"This agreement between LG and Microsoft will create critical momentum in the industry," said Yong Nam, according to Newswire Korea.

"With this partnership, mobile computing will truly become an everyday reality, and LG and Microsoft will be at the forefront of it."

Teaming up

Could this mean that Microsoft is looking to strengthen its position in the mobile market by teaming up with one of the up-and-coming players, especially one it already has a technological agreement with?

"This MoU further strengthens Microsoft's relationship with LG and demonstrates our joint commitment to delivering the most innovative mobile experiences to our customers," said Steve Ballmer.

"We are excited that leading mobility solutions providers, such as LG, are aligning with our vision for mobility."

The two will be combining on R&D, marketing, applications and services in a bid to push the mobile phone further into the laptop market.