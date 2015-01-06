New Inspiron PCs and Venue 8 7000 tablet lead Dell's CES charge

Dell's army of portable devices at CES 2015 this week includes the Venue 8 7000, which Dell says is the "world's thinnest tablet," and updates to the Inspiron line that include 4K and new processor options.

The Venue 8 7000 Series tablet comes "with a series of 'firsts,'" Dell says, including its 6mm thickness, its Intel RealSense Snapshot Depth Camera, and its 2560x1600 OLED infinity edge-to-edge display.

The photo-centric tablet, first unveiled in September, is available now starting at $400 (about £260, AU$490).

Dell is also introducing updated Inspiron devices with a variety of new options.

First up is the Inspiron 15 7000 Windows laptop. It packs the new 5th-gen Intel Core processors and an optional 4K UHD touchscreen.

In addition Dell is touting the Inspiron 15 5000 Series laptop and Inspiron 23 All-in-One desktop, which both feature Intel's new RealSense 3D Camera Front F200.

The Dell Inspiron 23

The camera's depth-sensing capabilities open up new possibilities, including using it for 3D scanning and printing applications.

Finally Best Buy is getting an exclusive special edition of Dell's Inspiron 13 7000 Series 2-in-1 PC this March, with an updated curved-edge design, a metal palm rest and a diamond-cut touchpad.

The new Inspiron 15 7000, Inspiron 15 5000 and Inspiron 23 All-in-One are on sale as of today for $1,100 (about £720, AU$1,350), $750 (about £490, AU$920) and $1,600 (about £1,050, AU$1,960), respectively.