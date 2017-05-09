LG X Power2 begins rollout in US, with the rest of the world in its sights

The LG X Power2 will go on sale in the US from May, with the rest of the world – including UK and a number of other European countries – following suit very soon.

It’s a phone with a mediocre, mid-range spec sheet – apart from one thing. It has a huge battery stuffed inside. At 4,500mAh it’s certainly a sizable power pack – hence the name – but it’s still dwarfed by its biggest rival, the 5,100mAh-toting Lenovo P2.

According to LG, that battery will give you 26 hours of talk time, 18 hours of video viewing or 19 hours of web browsing from a single charge. In real-life scenarios, we expect to see the X Power2 last at least a day and a half before requiring a top-up.

Mediocre mid-range

In terms of the rest of the specs you’re looking at a 5.5-inch HD display, octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

There’s currently no word on the LG X Power2 price, but looking at the spec sheet we expect it to be cheaper than the Lenovo P2 as it doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner, has less RAM and sports a lower resolution display.