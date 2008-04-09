Google to aid refugees

Google is using its ‘Maps’ technology to highlight the plight of people in refugee camps around the world.

The internet giant believes that showing people the exact locations and the aerial pictures of the sites will ensure people have a greater understanding of worldwide issues with refugees.

Meaningful

"We realized that Google Earth had the potential to be a much more significant and meaningful tool," Rebecca Moore, head of Earth Outreach for Google, told an audience of aid experts at the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) headquarters.

"Use Google Earth to tell your story."

Moore told those present that Google hopes to include video and educational data about the refugees on the pages that are presented.