How to watch Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill online - stream the stand-up special from anywhere

In a world thats badly in need of someone raising some laughs, a comedy legend is returning to the fray - read on to find out how to watch Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill from anywhere in the world.

Since signing an estimated $100 million deal with Netflix back in January 2017, Seinfeld has provided the streaming service with his interview series Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, and biographical documentary film Jerry Before Seinfeld.

While the latter featured an all-too brief short stand-up set, this new one-hour special has been getting fans of the funnyman particularly excited as it marks the first time in over 20 years that Seinfeld has appeared in a full-length stand-up comedy special.

The one-off was recorded at the Beacon Theatre in New York City with its trailer indicating that the world's highest-paid comedian hasn’t strayed from the brand of observational comedy which made his name.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill online from anywhere - plus give you some pointers on other shows you might like to watch if you're currently on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill on Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill is a Netflix Original with the comedy special set to drop the streaming service worldwide on Tuesday, May 5. Here's how Netflix's price plans break down. US: The Basic tier costs $8.99 per month and allows one screen at once viewing in standard definition. Standard comes in at $12.99 a month and offers high definition resolution streaming and two screens at once viewing, while the Premium tier costs $15.99 and offers four screen of simultaneous viewing as well as Ultra HD streaming. UK: Netflix tiers in the UK are the same as the US. The Basic tier costs £5.99 per month, Standard comes in at £8.99 a month while the Premium tier costs £11.99. Australia: Netflix's trio of pricing plans cost as follows Down Under: the Basic tier costs $9.99 per month, Standard comes in at $13.99 a month and the 4K-friendly Premium tier costs $19.99. Canada: Netflix's three tiers cost as follows in Canada: The Basic tier costs $9.99 per month, Standard costs $13.99, while the Premium tier costs $16.99. There are a only a handful of countries where Netflix isn't available in the world, so should you find yourself somewhere like this, remember that you can always use a VPN to point yourself back to your Netflix service at home - but be mindful of local laws and consider if watching the next episode of your favorite show is worth a potential run-in with the police.

Get yourself the very best Netflix VPN

Five shows to check out during the lockdown - and where to watch them

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Now in its 20th year on air, the show follows a fictionalised version of former Seinfeld writer Larry David as he flounders from one disastrously awkward social situation to the next.

Watch in the US:

Stream season 1-10 on HBO Now.

Watch in the UK:

Stream seasons 1-10 on Now TV.

Better Call Saul: This dryly-humoured Breaking Bad spin-offcharts the early career of crooked lawyer Saul Goodman (née Jimmy McGill) , it's also the work of Vince Gilligan and has no less than five seasons to it's name, so there's plenty of binge-watching potential here.

Watch in the US: Buy seasons 1-5 on Fadango Now, stream seasons 1-4 on Netflix, or stream new episodes for free via AMC

Buy seasons 1-5 on Fadango Now, stream seasons 1-4 on Netflix, or stream new episodes for free via AMC Watch in the UK: Stream all seasons on Netflix or buy from Amazon Prime Video

Schitt's Creek: This cult Canadian sit-com has just just gone out with a bang with its sixth and final season. Created by comedy veteran Eugene Levy (American Pie) and his son Dan, the show follows the Rose family, who are newly broke millionaires hilariously struggling with small-town life.

Watch in the US: Buy seasons 1-5 on Amazon Prime Video stream seasons 1-6 for free on Pop TV

Buy seasons 1-5 on Amazon Prime Video stream seasons 1-6 for free on Pop TV Watch in the UK: Stream seasons 1-5 on Netflix (season 6 is set to drop on May 14)

Normal People: Arguably the most talked-about show during lockdown, this faithful adaptation of Sally Rooney's 2018 bestseller is currently airing in the US and the UK. It follows the complex relationship between Irish teenagers Connell (Paul Mescal) and Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who attend the same secondary school - or high school - in County Sligo, before spending their university years together at Trinity College Dublin.

Watch in the US:

Stream season 1 on Hulu

Stream season 1 on BBC iPlayer

The Good Place: This fantasy comedy series created by Michael Schur whose hit-filled track record includes The Office, and Parks and Recreation. The show follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), who arrives in the afterlife and is welcomed by Michael (Ted Danson) to "the Good Place", a heaven-like utopia he designed, as a reward for living a good life. Eleanor realizes that she was sent there by mistake, with hilarity ensuing as she tries to hide her morally imperfect past.

Watch In the US:

Stream seasons 4 on Hulu - FREE trial available

Stream season 1-3 on Netflix

Buy seasons 1-5 from Amazon Prime Video



Stream season 1-3 on Netflix

Buy seasons 1-5 from Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours from outside your country

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours is ready to be rolled out at a time when people are desperate for something funny to watch. If you're looking to get stuck in but find yourself stuck abroad in the lockdown in a country where Netflix isn't available, you might worry that you'll be unable to watch show using your normal streaming service, due to frustrating geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours online no matter where you are, by changing your IP address to one in another location.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours from pretty much anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours for free?

Yes and no.

In the truest sense, it's a negative, as you need a Netflix subscription to watch Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours and a Netflix subscription costs money.

However, if you want to see the glass as half-full, one of the best things about Netflix is that your subscription covers absolutely everything the streaming platform has to offer. From just $8.99/£5.99 a month, you get the whole lot - you're not going to find that some shows are included, while others still hold subscribers to ransom like some other unnamed rival services.