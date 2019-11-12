How to watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2019 online for free in the UK or abroad

The 19th series of I'm a Celebrity is almost here and get ready because this year it is set to be a real treat - they've even got Caitlyn Jenner this year. And now with the full celebrity line up having been announced along with the camp location confirmed, fans just can't wait! Can't wait to watch? Keep reading to find out how to watch I'm a Celebrity online for free - regardless of where on Earth you are.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2019: when's it on? I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here for 2019 starts on Sunday, November 17 at 9pm on ITV. And if that's not enough, Extra Camp (the follow up show) will air immediately after the episode on ITV2.

A brand new year brings a fresh new set of gross challenges all the way in the Australian jungle.

Fans won't see Holly Willoughby hosting the celebrities' adventures this year, but they will instead be treated to Dec Donnelly and the return of Ant McPartlin as co-hosts of the reality hit.

And now we have the full confirmed list of celebrities who will be shipped off to Australia. This includes Kate Garraway (who accidentally confirmed it previously), James Haskell, Nadine Coyle and Caitlyn Jenner! A sneak peek shows that one task will be set in a Wild West-type ghost town along with a muddy pond filled with black water. And prepare for the usual 'tasty' treats and endurance epics, too.

Who will be crowned the 2019 king or queen of the jungle? Just keep reading as we tell you exactly how to watch I'm A Celebrity online – no matter where in the world you are.

Watch I'm A Celebrity 2019 online for free in the UK:

As is usual, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will continue to run on ITV for UK viewers. That means you'll be able to watch the show live via your TV aerial connection or online using the ITV Hub. And if you ever miss a few episodes and need to catch up you can also do this on the ITV hub.

Or if you want another live streaming option for your mobile, tablet or computer is the free TVPlayer.com which has good quality streaming as well as the rest of the Freeview channels on one easy platform.

Streaming I'm A Celebrity anywhere else in the world for free:

For those outside of the UK that don't want to miss a second of this year's celeb action, the best bet is a VPN service. This means that if you've mismatched a holiday or you're temporarily abroad, don't panic you can still get your I'm a Celeb fix, you just need an internet connection.

Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks like hotels, enabling you to tune in.

And even if you're not that tech friendly, don't worry. Getting a VPN is super simple. We've listed how to do it in three easy steps below....

1. Download and install a VPN

The best and easiest way to stream I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here UK for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express. ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and if you click here you can get 49% off and 3 months free, too.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to ITV Hub

Either of the ITV website (for catch up) or TVPlayer.com (live streaming) are free and will let you watch every minute of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2019 - no mater where you are.

Which celebrities are heading into the jungle?