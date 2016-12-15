Grand Tour goes Down Under: Amazon Prime Video finally launches in Australia

It had a soft launch here last month , but now, Amazon Prime Video has finally launched in Australia, making its streaming app officially available in the App Store and Google Play store .

Launching today in over 200 countries (including New Zealand and Singapore), Amazon’s streaming service is now providing access to a number of its original shows as well as a selection of (mostly older) films.

With its new original series The Grand Tour having been named the most pirated show ever only a few days ago, it’s no surprise that Amazon would kick its global streaming rollout into overdrive.

It’s Prime time

Undercutting Netflix's pricing substantially, Amazon has a special introductory offer will grant new subscribers access to the service for a monthly fee US$2.99 (AU$4 / S$4.30) for the first six months, after which it will renew at US$5.99 (AU$8 / S$8.60) each month after that.

To access Amazon’s streaming service, head over to the Prime Video website and start a free trial using either a new or existing set of Amazon login details. If you’ve ever purchased items from Amazon before, this should be a relatively quick process.

At present, you’ll only be able to watch Amazon Prime Video from smartphones , tablets and desktop computers , though we expect that access to the service will start trickling out across games consoles, smart TVs and other media playing in the near future.