Get a free Fortnite emote for making your account more secure

The developer behind Fortnite Battle Royale is rewarding players with a free legendary dance emote for enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) on their Epic Games account.

The Boogiedown dance emote is awarded to those who enable the additional security measure, as a way to encourage players to use the feature.

You can see what the Boogiedown dance looks like below:

Your account security is our top priority! Protect your account by enabling 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication). As a reward for protecting your account, you’ll unlock the Boogiedown Emote in Fortnite Battle Royale.Get started here: https://t.co/JSyND2qWfY pic.twitter.com/4E0kyHDkBzAugust 23, 2018

What is two-factor authentication?

2FA is an extra security feature that sees you entering an extra code when signing into your Fortnite/Epic Games account - just so the Fortnite team know it’s definitely you using your account and not someone else.

The code is sent via the free authentication app or through email - to the verified email address on your Epic Games account. Once you receive the code, you simply enter it when asked and you will access your account.

The code is asked for the first time you login after enabling the feature, each time you use a new device, if you clear your browser cookies and if it’s been over 30 days since your last sign-in. It’s simply an additional barrier to stop identity fraud.

How to opt in

To opt into two-factor authentication:

Under ‘account settings’, click on the ‘password and security’ tab.

At the bottom of the page find the two-factor authentication heading.

Click ‘enable authenticator app’ or ‘enable email authenticator’ as your two-factor method.

If you use email authenticator, a code will be sent to the email associated with your account - enter that code when asked.

However, if you prefer to use an authenticator app for two-step verification, here are a few common authenticator apps suggested by Epic Games:

Scams

It’s likely Epic Games is encouraging Fortnite players to enable 2FA due to the rise in Fortnite scams, so with that in mind it makes sense to enable two-factor authentication to keep your account safe if you want to keep your precious efforts guarded.