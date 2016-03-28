Here's every Oculus Rift launch game you can play today

Update: Oculus Rift is now arriving to consumers, and to mark the occasion Oculus announced a new game called Farlands will be packaged with the Rift. Players can explore a "vibrant, otherworldly planet, teeming with exotic life" in the game. A new adventure will unfold daily.

Oculus Rift is finally landing in consumers' hands, and with it are 30 games and experiences for them to indulge their virtual reality fantasies with.

I played a handful of launch games at GDC 2016 and was blown away by the variety and quality of the titles. They ranged from the delightfully simple, like Fly to KUMA, to the amazingly difficult, like ADR1FT. Oculus went for a mix with its launch titles, aiming to have something for everyone, plus wanting to see what sticks.

Rift's games, by the way, are now rated as Comfortable, Moderate and Intense. I found it helpful to know what I was walking into rather than having a headset strapped to my face and finding out a few seconds later that I was going to feel sick. You can mentally brace yourself for an intense game like Radial G before its spinning tracks make you feel like you might you lose your lunch.

Below you'll find a full lineup of games landing on the Oculus Store today, along with price. More games are due out soon, and many of those will include support for the Oculus Touch controllers. They're further down this page.

ADR1FT - $19.99

Adventure Time: Magic Man's Head Games - $4.99

AirMech: Command - $39.99

Albino Lullaby - $9.99

Project CARS - $49.99

Chronos - $49.99

Darknet - $9.99

Dead Secret - $14.99

Defense Grid 2 Enhanced VR Edition - $29.99

Dreadhalls - $9.99

Elite Dangerous: Deluxe Edition - $59.99

Esper 2 - $9.99

EVE Valkyrie Founder's Pack - $59.99

Fly to KUMA - $14.99

EVE Gunjack - $9.99

Herobound SC - $9.99

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes - $14.99

Lucky's Tale - Bundled

Omega Agent - $14.99

Radial G - $24.99

Rooms - $14.99

Shufflepuck Cantina Deluxe VR - $9.99

Smashing the Battle - $19.99

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - Not announced

Vektron Revenge - $9.99

VR Tennis Online - $24.99

Pinball FX2 VR - $14.99

BlazeRush - Not announced

Windlands - $19.99

Oculus has also added a few offerings not listed here to its Experiences section, including Audio Arena and Lost. Those are listed as part of its launch lineup.

Oculus Rift games coming later

Consider these the second-wave of Oculus Rift games and content - look for them next month and later in the spring.