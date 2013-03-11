Xbox 720 less about gaming than PS4, says indie game dev

Xbox 720 wants to edge the PS4 out of your living room

The PS4's games-focused approach makes it more appealing to developers than Microsoft's next Xbox, according to indie developer Jonathan Blow.

Blow, the man behind upcoming PS4 exclusive The Witness and 2008's indie hit Braid, said that the next Xbox wasn't as appealing as a platform, with Microsoft aiming for a more all-rounded media console.

"To me they talk about a console that is not strictly about games," he told Edge. "It's trying to be the center of the living room device, which is fine and maybe it's the right thing for Microsoft to do, business-wise."

He added: "As a place to put the best, highest performing version of our game on, it doesn't seem as good a choice."

Microsoft Blowout

Blow also added that a rocky past relationship with Microsoft affected the decision to make The Witness a timed PS4 exclusive. The title was shown off during the PS4 reveal last month, and is Blow's first game since Braid.

Blow's comments might not deal too much damage to Microsoft at this stage, as most of what we're hearing about the Xbox 720 is nothing but speculation.

But with the Wii U and PS4 now out in the open, we're more interested than ever in what Microsoft is going to pull out of the bag.

