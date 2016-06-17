6 insane controllers and peripherals from E3 2016

Sequels and remasters dominated this year's E3. From the new Zelda's interactive open world to Bethesda's stunning Skyrim remaster, a Frostbite 3-driven Fifa 17 and Konami's Silent Hills-inspired Resident Evil 7, the expo had plenty to like for fans of existing franchises.

Like the games themselves, peripherals are often improved, tweaked and given a new lick of paint with a dash of added functionality. And in the case of VR backpacks, new tech gives rise to an entirely new product category. We've tracked down some of the best gaming peripherals from this year's show. Click (or tap) on ahead to check them out.