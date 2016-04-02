10 best VR rollercoasters for the Vive, Oculus, Cardboard and Gear VR

Rollercoasters have been part of gaming's heritage since the earliest days, back as far as 1983's 3D Crazy Coasters on the Vectrex. But VR's inherent sense of presence makes the managed terror of roller coasters all the more impressive. It also has the added, uh, 'bonus' of sometimes inducing exactly the kind of sickness that you get from a really impressive rollercoaster (try 'Cyber Space' below for the full effect.)

Why do so many developers make VR Rollercoasters? Well, the easiest VR experience is one that has the player sitting down in one spot, with a fixed path going by that the player can look around and control their passage through. That throws up something like Operation Wolf - or a rollercoaster.

Obviously, the dream would be for Frontier's upcoming Planet Coaster to support VR, like their Elite Dangerous did. Yet, from the early preview code we've seen, Planet Coaster is throwing a *lot* of polygons around - and the whispers at that it won't be able to stay that pretty and hit the 90fps that makes for comfortable VR viewing. (Which is going to be a huge problem with Playstation VR too, but we're guessing that they'll just focus on keeping poly counts low, taking its graphics back to the PS3 era…)