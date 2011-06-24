Apple files another lawsuit against Samsung

Apple has fired-off another lawsuit against Samsung, once again claiming the manufacturer copied the iPhone and iPad designs for its own products.

In the latest round of the tit-for-tat legal battle, Apple has taken the fight to Samsung's home turf by filing suit at the Seoul District Court in South Korea.

The writ reiterates that it is "no coincidence that Samsung's latest products look a lot like the iPhone and iPad, from the shape of the hardware to the user interface and even the packaging.

"This kind of blatant copying is wrong, and we need to protect Apple's intellectual property when companies steal our ideas," it read.

Escalating war

The disagreement focuses on Samsung's range of Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy Tab tablets, which Apple claims are blatant iPhone and iPad rip-offs.

The new lawsuit replicates one already filed by Apple in San Francisco, which saw Samsung counter sue, alleging 5 patent infringements on its products by Apple.

The latest round of the escalating war saw Samsung fail in its bid to unsheathe the yet-to-be-announed iPhone 5 and iPad 3 to back up its case in court.

Despite the ongoing patent tussle, the pair actually have close business ties. Samsung is a major component manufacturer for the iPhone and is the Korean company's second largest client.