YouTube bans videos glorifying gun crime

In a bid to stem the increasing glorification of gang and gun culture in the UK, YouTube is attempting to ban all submissions that feature guns or knives in a positive light.

This new rule has come into force because of The Times' investigation that found failings in the website's monitoring system.

Speaking about the new ruling, a spokesperson for Google, who owns the website, said: "There has been particular concern over videos in the UK that involve showing weapons with the aim of intimidation, and this is one of the areas we are addressing."

New rules

This is not the first time that YouTube has changed its submission rules. In fact, just last week (10 September) on its official blog, an update to community guidelines was posted, which included change of policy on videos that made reference to policies on hate speeches, violence and other content.

The new guidelines have confused some, however, with some posters asking whether the rules include posting 'pro military' videos.

YouTube has admitted that it does struggle with vetting video before it goes up on the site, with an estimated 13 hours' video uploaded every minute.

A quick search reveals that 78,000 videos on the site are related to the word 'gun'.