Borat 2 trailer looks like Amazon Prime Video’s October surprise

An official trailer has dropped for the Borat sequel film, with Sasha Baron Cohen returning to satirize America, fight COVID-19, and prank politicians like Vice President Mike Pence.

Borat 'returns to Yankeeland on a secret mission,' per the description, after his first 'documentary' film (the original 2006 movie) brought shame to Kazakhstan. His goal: bribe someone 'close to the throne' at the White House with his daughter.

The full title is (deep breath) Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bride to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. The sequel will only be available on Amazon Prime Video, beginning on October 23.

Just like the original, the sequel continues its tradition of having Borat interact with strangers and make them all profoundly uncomfortable, with it never clear who is an actor or who Cohen has managed to fool into thinking he is genuine.

Cohen filmed Borat 2 in secret this year after COVID-19 restrictions were reduced. Allegedly, some of the film's scenes were so dangerous that he had to wear a bulletproof vest during some pranks, and the trailer shows multiple moments where he wears a disguise.

Along with crashing the rally for 'Michael Penis' (as Borat calls him), Cohen also reportedly entered Rudy Giuliani's office wearing a pink thong. While the original Bush-era film was political, the sequel is evidently more focused on mocking conservatives in power, which tracks with his recent work on Showtime's Who Is America? show.

The film was written by the original Borat's screenwriter Anthony Hines, Who Is America? writer Dan Swimmer and 30 Rock writer Nina Pedrad. Maria Bakalova plays Borat's daughter, and Ken Davitian, who played Borat's producer Azamat in the original film, is rumored to return.