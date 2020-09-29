Very nice: Borat sequel coming exclusively to Amazon Prime Video in October

Just a few days before the 2020 election, Amazon Studios will release a sequel to Borat starring Sacha Baron Cohen, who won a Golden Globe for his original take on the titular character. All Prime members will be able to watch the film for free on the streaming platform.

The absurd leaked title for the sequel is Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, per IGN, which seems to imply that Vice President Mike Pence may make an unwitting appearance.

Cohen allegedly filmed Borat 2 in secret this year after COVID-19 restrictions were reduced, reported Deadline. Apparently, some of the scenes in the film were so dangerous that he had to "wear a bulletproof vest" on multiple occasions.

Anthony Hines, writer for the original film, returns to pen the sequel script alongside Dan Swimmer — writer for Cohen's recent Showtime satire Who Is America? — and Nina Pedrad (New Girl, 30 Rock).

Cohen has recently made headlines for sneaking into alt-right rallies in multiple disguises and singing a bigoted song on stage, trying to get the crowd to sing along. It's possible that this was one of the dangerous stunts that could end up in the film, as Cohen apparently had to be evacuated from the angry crowd.

The Guardian also reports that Rudy Giuliani called the police on Cohen when he "entered his office wearing a pink bikini", and that the film touches on the pandemic and on "Donald Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein."

