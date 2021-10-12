Best wireless mouse 2021: the best wireless mice on the market today

Here are our top picks of the best wireless mouse

The best wireless mouse will prove anyone thinking you need to buy a wired mouse wrong. There’s no longer a reason to stay tethered to your PC , thanks to the new generation of wireless mice that have come a long way since their humble beginnings. These days, these cable-free mice are just as fast, accurate and all-around reliable as their wired counterparts.

Not only is a cleaner, more minimalist desk easier than ever, especially when you also have a wireless keyboard in your setup. These excellent wireless mice also offer a slew of advantages. Besides offering durability, comfort, and top-notch performance, they also come with a longer range of use, long battery life, and robust connectivity – not to mention, the kind of portability you simply won’t get with wired ones. Some even boast Qi charging for convenience.

Whether it’s for gaming, for work or for school, the best wireless mouse is definitely worth considering. We gathered the best of them on this list, alongside our price comparison tool so you can get the best mouse deals . Trust us; it’ll change the way you use your laptop or computer for the better.

The Razer Pro Click gives you the smoothest and fastest experience. (Image credit: Razer)

Why go for the mediocre when you can have a productivity mouse that’s both stunning, feature-rich and extremely functional? If macros are your life – whether you do a lot of video editing or heavily rely on graphics design – this is the best wireless mouse out there, with 8 fully programmable buttons at your disposal. Razer also gives it a whopping 16,000 DPI for the smoothest and fastest experience, and slaps on the multi-host connectivity because it knows that you’re a multi-tasking machine who uses several devices at once. Of course, being the modern professional or creator that you are, you do things in style, and this mouse has that covered as well with its gorgeous and sleek white on gray design.

Read the full review: Razer Pro Click

The Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed is incredibly accurate and responsive. (Image credit: Razer)

Delivering top-notch wireless gaming performance with impressive accuracy and responsiveness, the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed is, without a doubt, the best wireless mouse we’ve tested in 2021 so far. But, unlike their wired counterparts, wireless gaming mice need to tick a few other things to be truly good – namely, battery life, an affordable price and reliable connectivity. In those, this Razer peripheral excels as well. This gaming mouse can run up to 450 hours on a single AA battery, for instance. And, while it may not be the cheapest option out there, it’s certainly more than reasonable for anyone who’s serious about gaming.

Read the full review: Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed

Make your workflow more seamless with the Logitech MX Master 3. (Image credit: Logitech)

The follow-up to the Logitech MX Master 2S takes the best things about the mouse and improves on them. If you’ve got the older model and have had it for a couple of years, an upgrade will serve you well. If you don’t and you do a lot of creative and productivity work on your computer, then this might just be the best wireless mouse for you.

The Logitech MX Master 3 will help make your workflow more seamless, whether your work entails having several browser tabs and applications open or involves Photoshop and Lightroom for photo editing. It’s a tad pricey, but also totally worth it considering the overabundance of features – from the 7 buttons and dials to its 70-day battery life at full charge, connectivity to 3 devices, MagSpeed Smartshift Wheel and Darkfield Tracking. Plus, the Logitech MX Master 3 is also 5x more precise than your typical mouse.

The Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro among the best gaming mice we’ve tested, wireless or otherwise, in 2021. (Image credit: Corsair)

4. Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless at its finest Specifications DPI: up to 18,000 DPI Interface: 2.4GHz SlipStream, Bluetooth, USB wired Buttons: 8 Ergonomics: Right-handed Dimensions: 5 x 3.5 x 1.7 inches (127 x 89 x 43.2mm) Weight: 133g (4.96 oz) TODAY'S BEST DEALS NZ $159 View at Mighty Ape Prime AU $125 View at Amazon AU $139 View at mwave Reasons to buy + Low latency + Very robust software + Comfortable to use Reasons to avoid - Not cheap - Not for claw grip gamers - More difficult to use when wired

Speed, versatility and performance are at the top of Corsair’s list when designing the Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro. This wireless mouse is among the best gaming mice we’ve tested in 2021, holding its own against its top wired counterparts with its extremely low latency, ergonomics, accuracy and even connectivity range. It also has quite a few nifty features under its belt including a switchable side grip, a USB wireless receiver compartment, three different connectivity modes and a very robust software so you can personalize to your heart’s content.

Read the full review: Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate does a lot of things right. (Image credit: Razer)

Simply put, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate can do a lot, and it does all of it well. This is a serious wireless gaming mouse with high-end performance and an excellent battery life to boot. But, it knows how to have fun as well, with its fun little charging pedestal that – let’s face it – makes it a lot cooler than it already is and plenty of other extra features like 14 customizable lighting zones, advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customization and customizable scroll wheel resistance. For all of that, you do have to pay a high price. But, hey, if you’ve got the money to spare, it’s certainly worth the splurge.

Read the full review: Razer Basilisk Ultimate

If you’re invested in the macOS ecosystem, the Apple Magic Mouse 2 is the mouse for you. (Image credit: Apple)

Apple’s Magic Mouse 2 might not be perfect – as you cannot charge and use at the same time – but it’s still an excellent wireless mouse, with a clean, buttonless, multi-touch design and sleek aesthetic – coming in Space Gray and Silver. In fact, that multi-touch feature alone makes it worth the investment, as it lets you perform trackpad-like functions like swiping and scrolling.

If you’re invested in the macOS ecosystem, this is the best wireless mouse for you. Plus, it’s thin and light like Apple’s MacBooks, so if you’re on the go, it’s easy to slip this in the small pocket of your backpack or laptop bag. It’s not exactly cheap, but it’s worth it.

The Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse is sleek and minimalist. (Image credit: Microsoft )

Microsoft’s Modern Mobile Mouse is an easy buy. It’s sleek and minimalist. It has a soft finish that comes in different attractive colors to suit anyone’s personality. And, it’s incredibly affordable for just less than $50 a pop. But, this fun mouse is more than just attractive. It boasts great performance and long battery life as well, designed by Microsoft to deliver premium precision pointing, all while being quiet yet audible enough to give you that satisfying feedback. If you’re looking for the best wireless mouse for your productivity needs, you’ve got a winner here.

The Roccat Kain 202 AIMO is a premium gaming mice with a cool aesthetic to boot. (Image credit: Roccat)

8. Roccat Kain 202 AIMO Simple, but highly effective Specifications DPI: up to 16,000 Interface: 2.4GHz wireless transmission, 1.8m micro USB to USB cable Buttons: 6 Ergonomics: Right-handed Dimensions: 4.88 x 2.56 x 1.69 in (124 x 65 x 43 mm) Weight: 105g (3.7 oz) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AU $109 View at Amazon Check TheMarket NZ Check Mighty Ape Reasons to buy + Good battery life + Button response is great + Easy to set up Reasons to avoid - Few buttons for a gaming mouse - No storage for wireless dongle

Roccat is no stranger to premium gaming mice with a cool aesthetic to boot, and the Roccat Kain 202 AIMO clearly hasn’t fallen far from that tree. Rocking high-end performance, great tactile feedback and software support, nice RGB lighting and an awesome design that is just as cool as it is comfortable, this is kind of the perfect baseline of wireless gaming mice. Of course, it’s price is just as luxurious as its new pearly-white shell, but this mouse also does a lot better than the competition in many things. So, it’s certainly worth it, even if you have to break that piggy bank.

Read the full review: Roccat Kain 202 AIMO

The HyperX Pulsefire Dart is perfect if you want a good all-rounder. (Image credit: HyperX)

9. HyperX Pulsefire Dart A great gaming mouse Specifications DPI: up to 16000 Interface: 2.4GHz wireless, wired Buttons: 6 Ergonomics: Right-handed Dimensions: 4.9 x 2.9 x 1.7 in (124.8 x 73.9 x 43.6 mm) Weight: 150g (5.3oz) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AU $99.17 View at Amazon Check TheMarket NZ Check Mighty Ape Reasons to buy + Looks amazing + Very comfortable + Amazing click action Reasons to avoid - Qi wireless charging - Scroll wheel feels too light

Straddling the worlds of gaming and productivity is what the HyperX Pulsefire Dart does best. This is a comfortable, luxurious and satisfying mouse with smart leatherette sides to further elevate your experience. Performance-wise, it certainly delivers as well, whether you’re fighting off enemies in Apex Legends and battling through your long list of work to-dos. Even if the HyperX Pulsefire Dart doesn't pack features seen on more specialised gaming mice, it's perfect if you want a good all-rounder.

Read the full review: HyperX Pulsefire Dart

Get impeccable no-latency performance with HP Omen Vector Wireless Mouse. (Image credit: HP)

10. HP Omen Vector Wireless Mouse Great performance meets long battery life Specifications DPI: up to 16,000 Interface: 2.4GHz wireless Buttons: 6 Ergonomic: Right-handed Features: World’s fastest USB-C charging, 1ms report rate, Warp Wireless technology TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check TheMarket NZ Check Mighty Ape Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredibly fast response time + Great battery life Reasons to avoid - Lacks Bluetooth connectivity

The Omen Vector doesn’t only deliver that impeccable no-latency performance and 1ms polling rage. It also comes with an extremely long battery life of up to 180 hours as well as a fast USB-C charging capability that gives you a full charge after only 90 minutes. There’s not a lot of extra features here, and you might miss being able to connect via Bluetooth, but this mouse about minimalism and sticking to the basics. If that’s something you’re looking for, this is the best wireless mouse for you.