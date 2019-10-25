The Best TV 2019: 10 big-screen TVs worth buying this year

You don't have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find great deals on the best TVs of 2019 - every week, companies like LG, Samsung and Sony partner with retailers to offer big discounts on some of the their best screens.

Shopping for a new TV can be tough, especially if it's been a few years since you last bought a big screen. TVs can have complicated names, complicated feature sets and price tags that seem to shoot up without reason. It's so easy to give up searching that most folks just plunk down money on whatever's cheapest - even if that means getting the worst TV on the shelf.

We don't want that happen. In fact, we're going to do everything in our power to help you find the best TV in your price range. That's what this list is all about.

Editor's note: While every TV on our list offers both a 4K resolution and High Dynamic Range (HDR) support, we also have a list specifically tailored to those features in the form of our best 4K TV 2019 list.

The TVs listed below are based on scores assigned by our sterling team of reviewers and compiled by TechRadar editors based on price and performance. At the top of our list you'll find the brand-new Samsung Q90, available now, which is an early contender for TV of the year. Behind it is LG's new 2019 C9 OLED and a stellar Vizio screen that can reach up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

We've got models from Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL and Vizio below, so if you've got a particular brand affiliation – or an ecosystem you want to stay within – there's something for you. After you've found a TV on page one, the second page will teach you more about what makes a TV tick and why those specs matter so much.

"Should I buy a TV now or wait it out?"

This is a question we get a lot. Like most technology (cough, iPhones) TVs are getting incrementally better all the time – which means, yes, if you wait a year - or even a few months - there will probably be a bigger, flashier TV out there for less money.

But while doing so will certainly net you a larger screen at a better price, some of the best panels are already being manufactured today. Tomorrow's screens might be a bit larger, a bit brighter and a bit cheaper, but today's screens are just as competent in their own right.

We can say that with confidence knowing that most manufacturers have finally embraced the three most important standards in TVs: Ultra HD, Wide Color Gamut and HDR (HDR10 and Dolby Vision). If a TV you're looking at doesn't support at least one of these, you should probably look somewhere else.

Not sure where to start? Here are the best TVs we tested this year.

What can we expect for Black Friday / Cyber Monday?

At this point, it's impossible to predict which TVs will get a substantial price drop during Black Friday this year... well, almost impossible.

While we can't guarantee anything it's very likely that each of the manufacturers will offer deals on both their flagship screens as well as some of their cheaper models. For Samsung, this will likely include deals on both the low-end RU7100 and RU8000, as well as deals on the Samsung Q60 and Samsung Q70 Series. LG is harder to predict, but we're expecting to get a little money off the top of the LG C9 OLED and its three Nano Cell series screens. Sony might markdown the X850G and X950G, but we're less confident in those predictions.

For ultra-budget screens, we can probably expect to see a sale on TCL's excellent 6-Series from 2018, the new H8F and H9F from Hisense and basically every TV in Vizio's lineup from the V-Series all the way up to the P-Series Quantum X.

We'll update this article with deals later in the month, but for up-to-the-minute TV deals, check out our best Black Friday TV deals page.

1. Samsung Q90R QLED TV (2019)

Bright and beautiful but still missing some key components

65-inch: Samsung QN65Q90R | 75-inch: Samsung QN75Q90R

Superb picture quality

Incredible HDR performance

Wider viewing angles

Comprehensive smart platform

No Dolby Vision

Last year, the Samsung Q9FN was the TV to beat. It won plaudits galore for its features and image quality, not to mention its excellent, improved smart platform that came with Bixby support and Samsung SmartThings.

However it wasn’t perfect and there were legitimate complaints about viewing angles and an over-aggressive local dimming system that crushed detail just above black.

Samsung has clearly taken these criticisms to heart, and directly addressed them in the Q90. The new model has a visibly superior viewing angle that holds its own against an OLED TV, and the local dimming delivers deep blacks without losing shadow detail. To that end, the new Ultra Black Elite filter is nothing short of a revelation, rejecting ambient light in a way that just staggers belief.

The Q90 is able to deliver images that can directly compete with an OLED, with natural colors, bright highlights, deep blacks, and well defined shadows. It can also surpass any OLED when it comes to HDR, with images that are often breathtaking in their detail and dynamic range.

In fact our only real criticism would be that, unlike some of the competition, the Q90 doesn’t support Dolby Vision. However in all other respects the Samsung Q90 is an absolutely stellar TV that takes QLED to another level.

Read the full review: Samsung Q90R QLED TV

LG C9 OLED Series (2019)

2. LG C9 OLED Series (2019)

LG’s new OLED has evolved into the smartest TV on the planet

55-inch: LG OLED55C9 | 65-inch: LG OLED65C9

Superb picture quality

Comprehensive features

Highly effective smart platform

Limited peak brightness for HDR

No HDR10+ support

The LG C9 is a truly exceptional 4K OLED TV that takes what was so impressive about last year’s C8 OLED and builds on it. The major difference is the inclusion of the 2nd generation Alpha9 processor, which uses AI enhancements to deliver stellar SDR and HDR images, and helps make the upscaling and processing second-to-none with incredible levels of detail and image fidelity.

As is the case with all OLED TVs the panel brightness pales when compared to an LCD TV, but brightness isn’t everything. The absolute blacks and pixel level of precision afforded by the self-emissive technology ensures that HDR looks stunning. There’s support for Dolby Vision as well, and only the absence of HDR10+ disappoints.

There are other OLEDs worth considering this year (see: LG's own E9 Series) but we think the OLED C9 offers the best price-to-performance ratio of any TV under the sun in the year 2019.

Read the full review: LG C9 OLED (OLED55C9, OLED65C9, OLED77C9)

3. Vizio P-Series Quantum X (2019)

This is Vizio’s best and brightest TV

65-inch: Vizio P-Series Quantum X PX65-G1

Full array backlight

Quantum dot technology

3,000-nit peak brightness

Lackluster sound

SmartCast interface

The Vizio P-Series Quantum X is a home run for Vizio. Sure, the SmartCast interface isn’t all the great, and the speakers are worth bypassing, but the TV is packed with awesome features and backed up by an excellent image quality. We’re looking forward to AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, but even without those features the TV is still one of the best options in its price range.

If you truly have deep pockets and want the best image quality out there, then it’s still worth going for LG's OLED or Samsung's QLED TVs - but in the absence of a six-figure salary, the $2,199 Vizio P-Series Quantum X PX-65G1 is clearly an excellent option for those that want quantum dot tech in a smart TV at Vizio-level prices.

Read the full review: Vizio P-Series Quantum (PQ65-F1)

Samsung Q900R QLED TV

4. Samsung Q900R QLED TV (2018)

An 8K LCD-LED TV for the history books

85-inch: Samsung QN85Q900RAFXZA

8K pictures look immense

Incredible brightness and color

Ground breaking upscaling

85-inch screen limits market

...it's also $14,999

With most people - *cough* content providers - only just getting to grips with 4K resolution, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Samsung had gone nuts by introducing the world’s first true 8K TV. And yet, while it's easy to be critical about the Samsung Q900R, it truly does usher in a new era of TV picture quality.

Its native 8K pictures are incredible, looking just like the real world - only better. But even more crucially given the dearth of true 8K content for the foreseeable future, the 85Q900R makes all today’s lower resolution sources look better than they do anywhere else, too.

Whether 8K delivers the same impact on smaller screens remains to be seen, but if you have a big enough room and budget, the 85Q900R is a vision of the future that’s actually spectacularly worth buying today.

5. Sony A9G Master Series OLED (2019)

LG isn't the only OLED maker in town - the A9G is Sony's killer screen

65-inch: Sony Bravia 65A9G | 55-inch: Sony Bravia 55A9G

Luscious 4K HDR images

Best-in-class HD upscaling

Acoustic Surface+ audio

Android TV is clunky

No support for HDR10+

A direct replacement for last year's Sony A9F/AF9 OLED, the Sony A9G/AG9 Master Series OLED is the new flagship of Sony’s TV fleet. It embraces a characteristically minimalist design that disguises a host of cutting-edge features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, plus Netflix Calibrated Mode (of interest to many), and IMAX Enhanced certification (of interest to few).

This is a screen that looks premium, and has a spec on the right side of righteous. The Android platform is easy to live with, that vibrating sound system entertaining and picture quality top notch. Offering Dolby Vision is a welcome refinement, but the caveat is a lack of support for HDR10+. That said, it does a fabulous job up-scaling HD/SDR so it's easy to overlook the lack of at least one HDR format.

It's undoubtedly expensive but, all things considered, this glass is class.

Read the full review: Sony A9G Master Series OLED

LG E9 OLED Series (2019)

6. LG B9 OLED Series (2019)

LG's budget OLED delivers 95% of the performance at 50% of the cost

55-inch: LG OLED55B9 | 65-inch: LG OLED65B9

LG’s cheapest 2019 OLED

Rich colors and sharp detail

webOS smart platform

Not the latest processing

Some noise in dark scenes

No HDR10+

The LG B9 OLED absolutely delivers on its promise – to give shoppers a cheaper way into a world of OLED, with the sharp contrast and vivid colors that involves.

Inevitably there are some corners cut to get there, and you’re not getting the excellent experience of the C9 or E9 – while the delayed launch of the budget B9 model, and continuing price cuts to more premium sets, means this year’s B Series isn’t quite the deal it would have been a few months ago.

If the B9 is all your budget allows for, it’s a solid purchase, though scrimping and saving for the LG C9 OLED – and keeping an eye out for it in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales – may be a better decision in the long run.

Samsung Q70R QLED TV (2019)

7. Samsung Q70R QLED TV (2019)

The Q70R is a solid mid-range model that has most of the flagship's shine

55-inch: Samsung QN55Q70R | 65-inch: Samsung QN65Q70R

Extremely bright HDR pictures

Exceptional contrast

Good smart TV system

Limited viewing angle

Some mild backlight blooming

No Dolby Vision

Samsung’s flagship Q90R QLED TV blew us away recently with its wider viewing angles, deeper blacks, and superior HDR images - sadly, however, not everyone can afford the flagship model. So what can Samsung offer for those wanting to experience QLED picture quality on a budget?

Despite sitting lower down in the QLED line-up, the Q70R includes the same comprehensive smart platform, extensive connections, and cutting-edge features found further up the range. This isn’t the flashiest-looking TV that Samsung has ever made, but if your funds are limited the Q70 is a cracking QLED all-rounder that’s worth checking out.

Read the full review: Samsung Q70R QLED TV

8. Sony Bravia X950G Series (2019)

A beautiful 4K HDR TV that desperately needs an attached soundbar

65-inch: Sony Bravia X950G

X1 Ultimate Processor

Netflix Calibrated Mode

Motion handling, 4K upscaling

Poor sound quality

Mediocre 4K/HDR black levels

OK, so you don't want (or can't afford) Sony's new A9G OLED or the fantastic-but-pricey Z9G. So what should you buy? Check out the X950G series. With superb 4K image clarity, powerful SDR-to-HDR remastering, and a smooth direct LED backlight, Sony is offering something very different with the X950G.

Right out of the box, the best way to describe the image quality of the X950G is… well, natural. It’s not flashy. It’s not overly bright. Colors aren’t oversaturated. It’s just a really natural picture with subdued colors and great black levels perfect for HD/SDR content. That said, if you’re the kind of person that wants a bit more pop to your images all you need to do is turn on Live Color in the picture settings. This mode works on HD/SDR content to add a bit more color saturation to the image and helps to make the image ‘pop’ in a way that really grabs your attention.

It’s a shame that poor sound quality ruined such a great 4K/HDR TV, however, taken by itself, the Sony X950G is an immaculate screen with a ton of potential.

Read the full review: Sony BRAVIA X950G (XBR-65X950G)

TCL 6-Series (R615, R617) (2018)

9. TCL 6-Series (R615, R617) (2018)

An exceptional 4K HDR TV for the budget-minded buyer

55-inch: TCL 55R617

Bright, colorful HDR

Supports Dolby Vision

Roku TV is amazing

Loss of darker details

Limited motion settings

If you had deep pockets and checkbook filled with blank checks, we’d tell you to reach deep and shell out for only the best TVs on the market - LG’s crazy-thin OLED W8 or Samsung’s ultra-bright Q9FN QLED (both featured on this list). But that’s not realistic. For the vast, vast majority of us, our budget to spend on a TV is limited to somewhere under $1,000 - and often less than that.

To that end, it’s absolutely fair to say that the TCL 6-Series is the best TV you can possibly get in this price range. Its performance per dollar is unmatched and its picture quality - despite a few minor flaws - will truly impress you.

Read the full review: TCL 6-Series (R615, R617)

10. Hisense H8F (55H8F, 65H8F) (2019)

The Hisense H8F offers the best image quality in its price range

55-inch: Hisense 55H8F

Excellent image quality

Great value for the money

Android TV is pretty smart

Lackluster audio

Hisense's H8 Series has long offered high quality at a very reasonable price, but this year's new H8F really takes the cake in terms of value and performance: It's the company's best value TV yet and offers both Android TV and the company's proprietary ULED TV tech that it claims offers better contrast than rival LED TVs.

When it comes to raw picture quality, the Hisense H8F is simply the best TV in this price range. At $500, the TV offers a stellar image quality, with beautifully deep black-levels and crisp colors - all in a manageable 55-inch package.

Sure, the audio leaves a lot to be desired, and you may or may not like Android TV, but you can always buy a Roku streaming stick or Apple TV, and use the TV with a stereo surround system or other speakers - leaving the Hisense H8F to do what it’s best at: display a great image.

Read the full review: Hisense H8F (55H8F)

Continue on to page two to read about what to look for when buying a TV!