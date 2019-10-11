Best iPhone X cases: how to wrap and protect your all-screen iPhone

The best iPhone X cases are important for using Apple's classic iPhone – not only do they protect your $1,000 / £1,000 smartphone, but they come with a range of extra features like credit card holders or portable battery charges.

The iPhone X is a fragile device, because no matter how beguiling a metal and glass sandwich as it is, it is still metal and glass. Metal bends and chips, glass shatters and breaks - as well as proving to be one of the slipperiest materials known to man.

That's why it's important to opt for a case to protect your prized iPhone, because you don't want to replace you Apple device every time you drop it.

There are many high-quality iPhone X cases available, and they run the full gamut for protection, fashion and value. These are our top picks.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2019

If you're on the lookout for a great iPhone X case, bear in mind that Black Friday 2019 is just around the corner (and Cyber Monday 2019 is only a few days after that), and these two days could see some great savings on many of the best iPhone X protectors (as well as the best iPhones themselves).

These are products that we haven't had in our test labs, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections, ranked from cheapest to most expensive, take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability and unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

Best iPhone X cases at a glance:

Torras Ultra-Thin case

Lastucase for iPhone

JETech Case for iPhone X

Noreve iPhone X Leather Case

LOHASIC iPhone X Leather Slim Case

Olixar Ultra-Thin Gel case

TOZO Ultra Thin Hard Case

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case

MOPHIE Juice Pack Air for iPhone X

ESR Mobile Pattern Cover

Spigen Neo Hybrid

Totallee Thin iPhone X Case

Tech21 Evo Tactical

X-Doria Defense Lux iPhone X Case

Incipio Esquire Slim Case

Urban Armor Gear Feather-Light Rugged Case

OtterBox Strada Case

Speck Presidio Grip Case

Incase Facet Case

Moshi StealthCover for iPhone X

OtterBox Statement Series Case for iPhone X

iPhone X Leather Folio Case

Image Credit: Torras

Torras Ultra-Thin Case

The Torras ultra-thin case is exactly what it sounds like: barely a layer between the phone and the environment. While that's not nearly the protection a heftier, multi-material case would offer, this one is better than nothing – and it keeps your phone slim so you can slip it into a pocket or a small bag.

The case has a small lip around the phone blister – which should fit both iPhone X and iPhone XS sizes.

Image Credit: Lastucase

Lastucase for iPhone

With the iPhone X, Apple really upped the design stakes, producing something almost jewel-like in the process. What better way to protect it then, with a case that provide robust protection along with a particular Scandinavian cool?

Featuring a tough black rubber lip to absorb the shock from falls, along with a choice of wooden back (we particularly like ‘Kelo’) and various other customization options, the Lastucase is for those who want to stand out from the crowd.

Image Credit: JETech

JETech Case for iPhone X

Sometimes, beyond form, function or anything else, price is the key differentiator. Across the wide variety of options available through Amazon, many are functionally the same, however the JETech case stands out. Firstly at just shy of £5, it is cheaper than many rivals - and with its thick design it should be capable of absorbing all but the most nasty of accidents.

This is one for those who haven’t a great deal of cash to splash (perhaps a by-product of buying an iPhone) but who need protection nonetheless.

Image Credit: Noreve

Noreve iPhone X Leather Case

For many, no material screams luxury quite like leather - ethical concerns aside. Shoes, coats and bags can all be had - so why not a phone case? French leather crafters Noreve have the answer.

Customizable in various colors, this iPhone case offers protection from scratches and minor falls while looking every inch a decadent option in the process. Personalization options abound, meaning the potential cost can be anything in excess of 60 euros, but for some this will be well worth the money.

Image Credit: LOHASIC

LOHASIC iPhone X Leather Slim Case

For those of you who want a classy leather look without a full folio-style front cover, this case is for you. It comes in multiple colors over a metallic gold or black frame.

Given its low cost, this probably isn't the highest-quality leather case you could pick up, but it's a nice look for a bargain price.

Image Credit: Olixar

Olixar Ultra-Thin Gel Case

This is one of the cheapest iPhone X cases on the market right now and it should protect your phone from the odd scratch.

We don't think it'll be able to do much to protect your device if you drop it though and the gel material probably won't feel as comfortable on your palms as the glass that's on the back of the iPhone X.

Image Credit: Tozo

TOZO Ultra Thin Hard Case

TOZO claims this is the world’s thinnest hard-shell case for the iPhone X and while we can’t be sure whether that’s true or not, it’s certainly very slim at just 0.35mm thick.

That makes it a great choice if you don’t want to add any bulk to your fancy new phone, especially given the low price of this case, which should make it all the more appealing if your bank balance is hurting after buying the iPhone X itself.

However, while it will offer some protection against scrapes, we’re not confident that a case this thin will do much to protect your phone from drops.

Image Credit: Spigen

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case

Sometimes the simplest option is the best option, and the Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone X case is certainly simple.

It’s available in a range of colors, but they all include a transparent back, so you can see your iPhone X in full while keeping it protected.

It’s just a simple polycarbonate hard case, but it’s slim, has pronounced button covers so the buttons are easy to find and press, large cut-outs that can fit most cables, and it’s made from a non-slip material, so you’re less likely to drop your phone.

If you do still drop it though the case sports air cushioned corners, which should help keep your iPhone X in one piece.

Image Credit: Mophie

Mophie Juice Pack Air for iPhone X

It is a given that with a case comes added bulk, but that isn’t always a disadvantage. The Mophie Juice Pack Air crams a 1750mAh battery into its relatively svelte dimensions, providing a longer life for your precious iDevice as well as well as protection from the world.

Claiming to provide an overall battery life of 30 hours, this is one for the frequent travelers, and as a nice bonus offers Qi wireless charging in order to top up easily.

Image Credit: ESR

ESR Marble Pattern Cover

Most of the options we’ve covered so far have been fairly plain, but the ESR Marble Pattern cover really stands out, with a marble design in black, blue, grey or white.

Beneath the surface it’s a thin and light TPU case, and there’s nothing clever going on here, so you’re only getting basic protection, but it includes a smooth, anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint finish, raised lips to protect the screen and camera, and a low price tag.

Image Credit: Spigen

Spigen Neo Hybrid

The Spigen Neo Hybrid case offers a combination of hard and soft protection to keep you iPhone X safe from nicks and falls. And, it does all that with a slick design, combining grippy PU plastic with a herringbone pattern and hard PC with a metallic paint job. It offers design and protection both at an affordable price.

Image Credit: Totallee

Totallee Thin iPhone X Case

This one may be one of the best looking cases we've seen for the iPhone X so far and the super thin design means the case shouldn't make your phone much bulgier in your pocket.

It's uncertain how protective that vertical camera cut-out will be, but here you'll get the choice of a variety of colors including a bold blue and green. Those aren't colors you can buy the new iPhone X in.

Image Credit: Tech21

Tech21 Evo Tactical

Unlike the choice above, the Tech21 Evo Tactical won't protect the screen of your iPhone X, but you can always buy a screen protector to ensure you don't scratch up that 5.8-inch bezel-less display.

The design of this case should help protect it from drops too, plus you can also use wireless charging without having to peel the case off your phone.

Image Credit: X-Doria

X-Doria Defense Lux iPhone X Case

Combining style and protection, the X-Doria Defense Lux case has an anodized aluminum frame with built-in air pockets to absorb shock.

In fact, the case exceeds military drop test standards, so it should keep your iPhone X safer than most, but it also looks good, not just thanks to the aforementioned metal frame, but also because of the back, which comes in a choice of ballistic nylon, black leather, carbon fiber or wood.

That’s an interesting selection of materials, each of which will give the X-Doria Defense Lux case a quite different appearance to most other iPhone X covers.

Image Credit: Incipio

Incipio Esquire Slim Case

We get it, you don't want to use a case. But if you're tossing the idea around, you might want to try the Esquire Slim case, which is one of the most low-profile options we've found so far.

The fabric yields a very soft, cotton-like feel and slides into the pocket easily. It covers each of the iPhone X's corners, but leaves the buttons exposed for ease of use. Despite its high-quality design, this one comes surprisingly cheap.

Image Credit: Urban Armor

Urban Armor Gear Feather-Light Rugged Case

You might understandably want to put protection first when buying an iPhone X case, and if so the Urban Armor Gear Feather-Light Rugged Case should make for a good option.

It combines a hard outer shell with a soft, impact-resistant core, plus skid pads on the back, which add up to a case that can meet military drop test standards.

It also sports a visually striking – albeit rather rugged – design, and as the name suggests it’s surprisingly light, thanks to a honeycomb structure which also aids its drop protection.

Wireless charging and contactless payments also work through the case, so you’re not losing any functionality.

Image Credit: OtterBox

OtterBox Strada Case

The Strada series is perhaps one of OtterBox's classiest case sets yet. The Strada iPhone X case features all-around protection thanks to a multi-layer design and a folio cover for the screen.

It's built to absorb shock from falls and protect against scratches and scrapes. Meanwhile, a leather exterior gives it a premium look to compliment the iPhone X, even if it is covering up most of the phone's design. Plus, a card holder will let you keep a credit card with your phone.

Image Credit: Speck

Speck Presidio Grip Case

It may not be the prettiest case, but the Speck Presidio Grip case offers protection for your iPhone X on the back and sides, while a raised edge can help keep the screen from hitting the floor.

On top of protecting your iPhone X from falls, the Presidio Grip case will also help you avoid the falls in the first place. It has rubberized grips that will give you a better hold on your phone so it doesn't slip out of your hand.

Image Credit: Incase

Incase Facet Case

This case features a design that strikes a nice balance between a soft, silicon case and a hard case.

Unlike other cases, this one doesn't have button cutouts or pronounced areas, but they are noted for easy navigation. This results in a low-profile option that has a slick ripple design on its back and a felt material on the inside to prevent scratches.

Available in several colors, this one could be good for those who are looking for a rubbery-feeling case that isn't too loud visually.

Image Credit: Moshi

Moshi StealthCover for iPhone X

This case is slim once again, but it's made of metal and has a magnetic clasp on the side to ensure your phone screen won't easily get scratched up.

It also has a military-grade drop protection certificate, so you can be certain this case will protect your iPhone X the time you inevitably drop it.

Image Credit: OtterBox

OtterBox Statement Series Case for iPhone X

The OtterBox Statement Series Case at once wants to show your phone off and show itself off, as you can tell from the back, which is mostly transparent but has a large section of colored leather at the bottom.

This gives the case a far more distinctive, high-end look than your average transparent case, and being from OtterBox you can trust that it’s well-built. In fact, it’s passed over 24 tests lasting more than 238 hours to ensure it offers maximum protection.

Image Credit: Apple

iPhone X Leather Folio Case

This official Apple case is perhaps unsurprisingly one of the most expensive, but it goes some way to justifying the price tag, as it’s crafted from French leather, and unlike the Ullu case above it covers the front of the phone as well as the back, with a wallet-like design.

That means you get more protection and Apple’s also made use of the flap on the front by adding a couple of slots, which you can use to hold cash and cards.

The case will also wake your iPhone X up when you open it, and put it to sleep when closed, and it doesn’t prevent the phone from being wirelessly charged.