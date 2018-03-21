Top iPhone X cases: how to protect your nearly bezel-less iPhone

With a starting price of $999 / £999 / AU$1,579 the iPhone X is a phone you’ll want to keep protected more than any other, especially with the glass back and lack of bezels potentially making it more susceptible to damage than previous models.

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of ways to keep it safe, with dozens if not hundreds of cases already available, suiting just about every budget, style and need.

There are a lot of good ones out there, and a lot which aren’t so great, so we’ve selected some of our favorites to get you started. These cover a wide range of prices, looks and materials, so there should be something here you’ll like.

TechRadar has yet to use any of these cases in real life, so we've put this collection together so you can see the different looks, features and designs of the cases on offer.

We'll be adding more cases to this list as time goes by and as we see more options appear on the market, too.

Note: we've ranked these from cheapest to most expensive according to prices at time of writing.

1. JETech Protective Case with Kickstand for iPhone X

Affordable and feature-packed

Colors: Black | Material: TPU

Built-in kickstand

Cheap

Only comes in black

Plain

With the JETech Protective Case you’re getting a lot of case for not very much money at all. It’s a black TPU case – so far so basic, but it has a carbon fiber design, giving it a bit of flair, and a textured frame for extra grip.

This JETech case also has a built-in metal kickstand, so you can prop your iPhone X up for hands-free viewing, while air cushion technology gives you more drop defense than you might expect.

Ultimately it’s a fairly plain case, and you can get more protection elsewhere, but it looks to strike a good balance between features and price.

2. TOZO Ultra Thin Hard Case for iPhone X

The slimmest case we can find

Colors: Black, Blue, Pink, White | Material: Plastic

Very thin

Very affordable

May not provide much protection

Lacks extra features

TOZO claims this is the world’s thinnest hard-shell case for the iPhone X and while we can’t be sure whether that’s true or not, it’s certainly very slim at just 0.35mm thick.

That makes it a great choice if you don’t want to add any bulk to your fancy new phone, especially given the low price of this case, which should make it all the more appealing if your bank balance is hurting after buying the iPhone X itself.

However, while it will offer some protection against scrapes, we’re not confident that a case this thin will do much to protect your phone from drops.

3. Olixar Ultra-Thin iPhone X Gel Case

One of the cheapest

Colors: Transparent | Material: Silicone

Cheap

See-through design

Won't protect against drops

Likely won't have premium feel

This is one of the cheapest iPhone X cases on the market right now and it should protect your phone from the odd scratch.

We don't think it'll be able to do much to protect your device if you drop it though and the gel material probably won't feel as comfortable on your palms as the glass that's on the back of the iPhone X.

4. Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone X Case

A simple success

Colors: Red, Crystal Clear, Black, Rose Crystal, Space Crystal | Material: Polycarbonate and TPU

Transparent back shows off your phone

Air cushion for protection

Dull design

Plastic build

Sometimes the simplest option is the best option, and the Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone X case is certainly simple.

It’s available in a range of colors, but they all include a transparent back, so you can see your iPhone X in full while keeping it protected.

It’s just a simple polycarbonate hard case, but it’s slim, has pronounced button covers so the buttons are easy to find and press, large cut-outs that can fit most cables, and it’s made from a non-slip material, so you’re less likely to drop your phone.

If you do still drop it though the case sports air cushioned corners, which should help keep your iPhone X in one piece.

5. ESR Marble Pattern Cover for iPhone X

Catch eyes on a budget

Colors: Black, Blue, Grey, White | Material: TPU

Eye-catching design

Good value

Basic protection

Won’t appeal to everyone

Most of the options we’ve covered so far have been fairly plain, but the ESR Marble Pattern cover really stands out, with a marble design in black, blue, grey or white.

Beneath the surface it’s a thin and light TPU case, and there’s nothing clever going on here, so you’re only getting basic protection, but it includes a smooth, anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint finish, raised lips to protect the screen and camera, and a low price tag.

6. Desmay Slight iPhone X Case

Super thin option

Colors: Black, Grey, Clear, Jet Black | Material: Silicone

Thin design

Allows for wireless charging

Limited color options

Desmay claims to be selling one of the very thinnest iPhone X cases.

In fact, it's thin enough that you'll still be able to use wireless charging, and the company claims this case will also give you "maximum protection", so hopefully this will protect your phone well.

7. Snakehive Walnut Wood Case for iPhone X

A rustic look

Colors: Walnut | Material: Wood and plastic

Uses real wood

Has a credit card slot

Not all wood

Not as protective as some

If plastic’s not doing it for you, consider the Snakehive Walnut Wood case. This uses real walnut on the back, and there are other versions available which use different types of wood, including bamboo, rosewood, maple and cherry wood.

The use of wood gives the case a stylish, high-end and slightly unusual appearance which is sure to turn more heads than the average iPhone X case.

As the case uses real wood each one is also unique, and though this isn’t a wallet case there’s a handy credit card slot hidden away on the inside.

It’s also cheaper than you might expect. The only downsides we can see is that it won’t deliver as much protection as some of the bulkier cases, and although the back is wood the sides and phone holder are plastic, but that’s almost always the case with a wooden cover.

8. Totallee Thin iPhone X Case

Another slim choice

Colors: Frosted White, Jet White, Matte Black, Grey, Navy Blue, Jet Black, Red, Green | Material: Polypropylene

Thin design

Colors others don't offer

Uncertain camera protection

This one may be one of the best looking cases we've seen for the iPhone X so far and the super thin design means the case shouldn't make your phone much bulgier in your pocket.

It's uncertain how protective that vertical camera cut-out will be, but here you'll get the choice of a variety of colors including a bold blue and green. Those aren't colors you can buy the new iPhone X in.

9. Olixar ArmourDillo iPhone X Protective Case

How to protect your iPhone X

Colors: Black | Material: Polycarbonate

Great protection

Cheap

Not attractive

Limited colors

This is perhaps the most protective case we've seen for the iPhone X so far. It looks to have a sturdy design that will ensure if you drop your phone it won't break.

That said, this isn't the most attractive case as you will lose the premium glass-backed design we've been excited about on the iPhone X.

10. Snakehive Vintage Leather iPhone X Case

A premium leather option

Colors: Green, Yellow, Navy, Brown, Black, Purple | Material: Leather

Premium leather

Lots of color options

Not clear if you can wirelessly charge phone

Snakehive's premium leather iPhone X case comes in a variety of colors and uses matching stitching, which is different depending on what shade you opt for.

The listing for the Snakehive premium leather case does suggest it'll provide access for a 3.5mm headphone port, which the iPhone X famously doesn't have, so we're uncertain if there will be a few unnecessary gaps in the bodywork of the case.

That said, it looks great, plus you'll have three card slots and there's an even larger compartment so you can use your new iPhone X case as a wallet too.

11. Tech21 Evo Tactical

Another protective choice

Colors: Black | Material: Plastic

Protective design

Allows for wireless charging

No screen protection

Unlike the choice above, the Tech21 Evo Tactical won't protect the screen of your iPhone X, but you can always buy a screen protector to ensure you don't scratch up that 5.8-inch bezel-less display.

The design of this case should help protect it from drops too, plus you can also use wireless charging without having to peel the case off your phone.

12. X-Doria Defense Lux iPhone X Case

An unusually luxurious case

Colors: Ballistic Nylon, Black Leather, Carbon Fiber, Wood | Material: Aluminum, TPU and polycarbonate

Premium materials

Decent protection

Not the slimmest case

Not cheap

Combining style and protection, the X-Doria Defense Lux case has an anodized aluminum frame with built-in air pockets to absorb shock.

In fact, the case exceeds military drop test standards, so it should keep your iPhone X safer than most, but it also looks good, not just thanks to the aforementioned metal frame, but also because of the back, which comes in a choice of ballistic nylon, black leather, carbon fiber or wood.

That’s an interesting selection of materials, each of which will give the X-Doria Defense Lux case a quite different appearance to most other iPhone X covers.

13. Urban Armor Gear Feather-Light Rugged Case

Armor for your iPhone

Colors: Red, White, Ash, Carbon Fiber, Citron, Crimson, Graphite, Platinum, Dunkel, Transparent, Rust | Material: TBC

Loads of color choices

Lots of protection

Rugged design

Pricey

You might understandably want to put protection first when buying an iPhone X case, and if so the Urban Armor Gear Feather-Light Rugged Case should make for a good option.

It combines a hard outer shell with a soft, impact-resistant core, plus skid pads on the back, which add up to a case that can meet military drop test standards.

It also sports a visually striking – albeit rather rugged – design, and as the name suggests it’s surprisingly light, thanks to a honeycomb structure which also aids its drop protection.

Wireless charging and contactless payments also work through the case, so you’re not losing any functionality.

14. Moshi StealthCover for iPhone X

Premium metal design

Colors: Grey, Pink | Material: Metal

Clasp to hold screen protector

Looks great

Design won't be for everyone

Uncertain if it allows for wireless charging

This case is slim once again, but it's made of metal and has a magnetic clasp on the side to ensure your phone screen won't easily get scratched up.

It also has a military-grade drop protection certificate, so you can be certain this case will protect your iPhone X the time you inevitably drop it.

15. Gear4 iPhone X Battersea Case

Stylish protection

Colors: Black, Blue | Material: Polycarbonate

Soft touch effect

Good impact protection

Limited front protection

The Gear4 Battersea iPhone X case comes with the company's D30 impact protection, which should allow you to drop the phone without having to worry about it smashing.

There won't be any protection for your phone's screen while it's in your pocket - so you may want to buy a screen protector - but it comes with an attractive and comfortable soft touch finish on the rear and edges.

16. OtterBox Statement Series Case for iPhone X

Stylish and tough

Colors: Wine, Dark Blue, Black | Material: Plastic and leather

Uses real leather

Plenty of protection

Expensive

Chunky frame

The OtterBox Statement Series Case at once wants to show your phone off and show itself off, as you can tell from the back, which is mostly transparent but has a large section of colored leather at the bottom.

This gives the case a far more distinctive, high-end look than your average transparent case, and being from OtterBox you can trust that it’s well-built. In fact, it’s passed over 24 tests lasting more than 238 hours to ensure it offers maximum protection.

17. Nodus Shell iPhone X Case

A way to protect the rear

Colors: Brown, Black, Teal, Grey | Material: Leather

Unique design

Slim look

May need to buy screen protector

This leather case won't take away from the bold look of the iPhone X's almost bezel-less screen, as it just sits around the back and edges of the phone.

The Nodus Collection Shell case gives easy access to the lightning port as well as the silent switch on the side, while raised leather parts will allow you to change the volume easily.

18. Ullu SnapOn Case for iPhone X

A stylish case to fit most tastes

Colors: Blue Steel, Deep Sea, Indian Pink, Smoke Up, Knight Rider, Bloody Hell, Tangerine, Cowlick, Army Woodland, Oldie, Buck | Material: Leather

Looks good

Lots of color choices

Costs a lot

Offers less protection than some

If you want a high-end case for your high-end phone you could consider an Ullu SnapOn case, as these are made from real leather and have a classy, expensive look.

This is also a case that’s available in a wide range of colors, from fairly normal blacks and browns, to pink, tangerine and even one with an army camouflage design.

Being a leather case, it doesn’t have all the high-tech drop protection of something like the Urban Armor Gear case elsewhere on this list, but it will provide some protection and look good doing it.

19. Greenwich Horo Leather Folio Case

An expensive but premium choice

Colors: Blue/Black, Brown/Gold | Material: Leather

Premium look

Slim design

Very expensive

How about one of the most premium leather iPhone X cases on the market? The Greenwich Horo leather folio case looks phenomenal, but is a very expensive choice.

If you want to protect your phone and keep the high-end look of the iPhone X, this looks like it will be one of the best options money can buy.

20. iPhone X Leather Folio Case

Officially good

Colors: Cosmos Blue, Taupe, Black, Berry | Material: Leather and microfiber

Full phone protection

Premium look

Very expensive

Wallet design means it’s thicker than some cases

This official Apple case is perhaps unsurprisingly one of the most expensive, but it goes some way to justifying the price tag, as it’s crafted from French leather, and unlike the Ullu case above it covers the front of the phone as well as the back, with a wallet-like design.

That means you get more protection and Apple’s also made use of the flap on the front by adding a couple of slots, which you can use to hold cash and cards.

The case will also wake your iPhone X up when you open it, and put it to sleep when closed, and it doesn’t prevent the phone from being wirelessly charged.

21. Besiva Swivel Ring case

Handy and hard to drop

Colors: Black | Material: Plastic and silicone

Handy ring

Solid protection

Only one color

Given the iPhone X’s astronomic price, you want to make sure your phone is protected from falls. All the better if you never drop it. That’s where Besiva’s Swivel Ring case comes in. It has a ring on the back that you can put a finger through, making it much hard to drop. The case features multi-layer protection as well, so even if you do drop it, it should be much less prone to serious damage.

22. Spigen Neo Hybrid Herringbone case

Slick design meets solid protection

Colors: Gunmetal, Burgundy, Jet Black, Pale Dogwood, Satin Silver | Material: TPU and PC

Elegant design

Affordable protection

No premium materials

The Spigen Neo Hybrid case offers a combination of hard and soft protection to keep you iPhone X safe from nicks and falls. And, it does all that with a slick design, combining grippy PU plastic with a herringbone pattern and hard PC with a metallic paint job. It offers design and protection both at an affordable price.

23. Otterbox Defender case

Defense against serious smartphone accidents.

Colors: Black, Realtree Xtra Camo, Max 5 Camo, Big Sur, Coral Dot, Purple Nebula, Stormy Peaks | Material: Plastic and rubber

Robust protection

Handy belt clip

Bulky, inelegant design

For serious protection, the OtterBox Defender Series of cases is an excellent choice. It combines several layers of soft and hard shells to protect your iPhone X from just about day-to-day accidents you might have with it. An attachable belt clip can also double as a stand, making the case that much more functional.