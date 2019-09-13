With the iPhone 11 officially on sale, it's time to start thinking about how you're going to keep the shiny, new phone safe. If you want the advice of people who using phones like crazy, one of the best things you can do with a new phone is put it into a case.

The iPhone 11 may be on the more affordable side compared to recent flagship smartphones, but it's still an investment. And, with its all glass front and back, it's at risk of damage any time you drop it, regardless of the marketing hype Apple has made about its durability.

So, we've put together a list of the best iPhone 11 cases you can get. This way, you know your new purchase will be safe, and you won't spend the next two to three years carrying around an iPhone with shattered glass clinging to the front or back.

We haven't had all of the iPhone 11 cases in our test labs yet, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability, or unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

(Image credit: OtterBox)

1. iPhone 11 Otter + Pop Symmetry Series case

Fun and useful

Serious protection

Built-in PopSocket

OtterBox makes a load of quality phone cases, and it has teamed up with PopSockets to offer an iPhone 11 case that combines the standard protection of its dual-layer cases with the convenience of a PopGrip. The case pairs rubber and hard polycarbonate for a strong defense, and the PopGrip makes the phone that much easier to hold or set on its side for video streaming. See it at Otterbox.

(Image credit: Spigen)

2. Spigen Ultra Hybrid for iPhone 11

Clear protection

Clear design

Affordable

Spigen's Ultra Hybrid case is an excellent option when you want a little protection at a low price, and still want to be able to show off your iPhone. The Ultra Hybrid case wraps your iPhone 11 in a clear TPU bumper to protect it better from falls. Meanwhile, the back is made of a hard polycarbonate that will display the color of your phone clearly. And, the case's raised edges will protect both the screen and the glass camera bump. See it at Amazon.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. iPhone 11 Clear Case

Straight from Apple

Clear design

Apple-made

If you want to stick with Apple, you can get a the iPhone 11 Clear Case from Apple right with your new iPhone. The case will be a sure fit for your phone, and it will let you show off the iPhone color you picked. The case combines polycarbonate and TPU, giving it structural rigidity while adding grip and shock-absorption to the edge. Apple has add scratch resistance inside and outside of the case, and has designed it with materials to resist discoloration. See it at Apple.

(Image credit: OtterBox)

4. iPhone 11 Commuter Series case

Rugged OtterBox

Dual-layer protection

Added grip

OtterBox's iPhone 11 Commuter case is part a long-running series of cases designed to give your phone capable protection for as long as you own it. The Commuter case uses two pieces: one soft rubber layer to wrap around your iPhone 11, and one polycarbonate shell to give the case more structure and durability. The case also covers the Lightning port with a small flap to keep dust and debris out when you're not using the it. See it at OtterBox.

(Image credit: Speck)

5. Speck Presidio Stay Clear case for iPhone

For showing off

Long-lasting clarity

Upgraded drop protection

Speck has clear option in its Presidio Stay Clear case. This is just one of several cases the company has designed for the iPhoner 11, but this particular one will let you proudly display the color you've picked. Speck has designed the case with special coatings against UV and grease to keep it clear, as well as protection against bacteria. The case actually combines two layers for extra drop protection up to 13 feet. Plus, the raised edges will help keep your screen and camera safe. See it from Speck.

(Image credit: OtterBox)

6. iPhone 11 Strada Series case

Luxurious folio

360-degree coverage

Premium design

For a case that can add its own style to your iPhone 11, check out OtterBox's Strada Series case. This case combines a polycarbonate shell with leather and a folio-style cover. Your phone will be effectively swathed in leather while protected on all sides. The a magnetic clasp will hold the folio cover shut as well, helping keep the front of your phone extra safe when dropped. There's also a pair of card-holders on the inside of the folio cover. See it at OtterBox.

Arctech Slim case on iPhone 11 Pro (Image credit: Razer)

7. Razer Arctech Slim case for iPhone 11

Keep cool, game on

Made for gaming

Cooling design

Razer, the company behind some of the best gaming laptops, also designs iPhone cases. It has a new Arctech Slim case for the iPhone 11 that's made for gaming fans. Beyond offering Razer's signature colors and adding a bit of protection to the iPhone 11, the case also has a thermally conductive lining to take heat away from the phone. It combines that with vents to help keep the whole device cool. And, the case is still thin enough to work with Qi wireless charging. See it at Amazon.

(Image credit: Spigen)

8. Spigen Tough Armor for iPhone 11

Affordable protection

Serious protection

Affordable price

Spigen's Tough Armor case is an affordable option for protecting your iPhone 11 without sacrificing durability. The Tough Armor case combines soft TPU and hard polycarbonate for comprehensive protection, and it has raised edges on the front and back to keep all the glass of your display and camera bump safe in the event of a fall. As an added bonus, the case has a built-in kickstand in the rear, making it extra convenient for watching videos or recording "slofies," perhaps. See it at Amazon

(Image credit: Ted Baker)

9. Ted Baker Book Case for iPhone 11

For style and fashion

Elegant design

360-degree protection

Concerned about style? Then the Ted Baker Book case may be for you. It combines a gold electroplated hard shell with faux leather that wraps around the back and front of your iPhone in a folio design. This means your phone is protected on all sides, keeping it extra safe in your pockets or bag. While you'll know your phone is looking good, a mirror built into the folio cover can help you make sure you're looking good on nights out, too. See it at Proporta.

(Image credit: tech21)

10. Tech21 Evo Wallet for iPhone 11

Folio with a secret

360-degree protection

Secret card holders

Tech21's Evo Wallet case is a handy way to keep not just your iPhone 11 safe but also your money. That's because its folio cover has two secret card holders hidden inside. The folio cover also has a magnetic clasp, which is extra helpful for keeping your display safe if you drop your phone. And, if sustainability is a concern, it's worth noting the Tech21 claims the case is made from plant-based materials. See it at Tech21.