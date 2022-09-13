Best iPhone 14 cases of 2022: how to keep your new phone secure

It's so new that buyers still don't have them in hands yet, but that means it's the perfect time to buy the best iPhone 14 case that is protective and stylish for your new phone. Get your phone protected before anything happens to it!

Just because the iPhone 14 is the least expensive of Apple's newest smartphones doesn't mean it doesn't deserve the best possible protection you can find. We've rounded up a selection of some of the best cases in a variety of styles.

All of our case picks are compatible with Apple's MagSafe features, so you'll have no problem charging your phone without having to remove the protective cover. The phone is so new that we haven't had time to test these cases yet, but all of our picks come from proven manufacturers with a reputation we trust, so you can feel confident trying out any of these or similar options from the same brands. We've tried these case brands on all of the best iPhones, so you can trust our recommendations.

We haven't had all of these iPhone 14 cases in our test labs yet, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability, or unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

Best iPhone 14 cases of 2022 in full:

1. Apple iPhone 14 Silicone Case with MagSafe The best basic iPhone 14 case

With a silky and soft-touch finish on the exterior and a soft microfiber lining on the inside, the Apple iPhone 14 Silicone Case with MagSafe keeps your phone protected while being comfortable to hold.

As you'd expect from something with MagSafe support, it's snug too and you're easily able to 'stack' other related accessories to the pile if need be.

It may be expensive for a simple silicone shell, but it feels great and fits perfectly. The silicone case keeps the clean look that Apple prizes.

2. Casetify Impact Case for iPhone 14 The best iPhone 14 case balancing protection and style

Casetify makes cases that look cool and whimsical, but pack some serious protective power. The company drop tests its cases with military precision, adhering to MIL-STD-810G for drops. That means it can protect your phone from a height of eight feet.

We also like the raised bezel bumper around the camera lenses. The cameras on the iPhone 14 protrude just a bit, so having a bumper protection in case you happen to drop your new phone right on those fancy lenses is a real boon.

Casetify makes cases partially from its own recycled cases. The Casetify Impact is compatible with wireless charging so you'll have no problem laying the phone directly on a charging pad. We're not saying you have to get the one with pink sharks, but you can if you like.

3. Mous Limitless 5.0 MagSafe Compatible Bamboo The best iPhone 14 case for a natural finish

Mous makes a very stylish and lightweight case with a few different material finish options, and we like the style of the bamboo case especially. The case offers good protection with the company's so-called AiroShock high-impact tech, and there is a bumper for the cameras as well as a raised guard all around to protect the edges of the screen.

The Mous Limitless case is MagSafe compatible and includes a ring of N45 neodymium magnets to keep a tight grip on your phone. The sides of the case are also gently ribbed, which should make it a bit easier to hold than a slippery, sleek case.

4. Nomad Modern Leather Case The best iPhone 14 case for the boardroom

Nomad makes cases that look clean and professional, and the Modern Leather cases are among our favorites when we need to make a statement. Nomad uses a sustainably sourced leather that wears nicely and develops a natural patina over time. That's much better than watching a clear plastic case turn yellow with age.

Even though it looks stylish, the Nomad Modern Leather case is still quite protective, and it can handle drops up to ten feet. There are connection points for lanyards if you like to keep your phone tethered to your wrist. Also, even though it's a premium case, it's not the most expensive on our list.

5. Tech21 Evo Art Protective Phone Case The best iPhone 14 case for standing out

Tech21 takes its style very seriously, licensing original artwork designs for its Evo Art lineup. In addition to an impressive twelve feet of drop protection, the company says the case should even protect its own style. It is scratch resistant and uses a sort of self-cleaning material to keep away the mess. Need to keep that art looking fresh!

Like all of our favorite cases, the Tech21 Evo Art case has MagSafe capabilities so you can charge while the case is still on. It also features a raised bumper around the camera to protect your lenses during falls. In addition to our floral favorite, there are a number of unique designs available.

6. Otterbox Symmetry Series+ Antimicrobial Protection from all of the things

Otterbox makes a mean set of cases, but we were drawn to this thinner Symmetry Series+ case for its style and unique properties. The case includes a silver phosphate mixed in with the materials, which Otterbox says lends the case antimicrobial properties to protect against many common bacteria.

In addition to protecting against bacteria, the Otterbox Symmetry Series+ can also handle drops, up to three times the requirement to qualify for MIL-STD-810G, so it should be plenty sturdy. If you're a germaphobe in addition to being careful about protecting your phone, this may be a great case option.

What is the best iPhone 14 case? It's impossible to choose a single best iPhone 14 case, as everyone has different needs and tastes, but any of the options above should do a good job of keeping it safe.

What should I look for when choosing an iPhone 14 case? Protection is key, of course, so look for things like military drop test standards, and other concrete information on this. Beyond that, consider how bulky you're okay with a case being - more protection tends to mean more bulk. You'll also want something that you like the look of, or if you want to show your phone off then maybe something transparent.