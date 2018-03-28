ASRock jumps into the graphics card game with AMD Polaris

After weeks of rumors and various leaks, ASRock is officially joining the graphics card world with its first set of AMD Polaris GPUs.

ASRock is kicking off its new Phantom Gaming range of GPUs with the company’s take on the Radeon RX 580 8GB, Radeon RX 570 8GB, Radeon RX 560 4GB/2GB and Radeon RX 550 4GB/2GB.

As with most third-party graphics cards, the Taiwanese company has added its own spin, with a custom cooler featuring dual ball-bearing fans. Meanwhile, the aluminum alloy composite heatsink incorporates an ‘extra-large’ copper base and heat pipes.

Each card is also capable of switching into an overclock mode and a lower-power state for silent operation. On top of each graphics card featuring multiple modes, ASRock is introducing its own Phantom Gaming Tweak software to help users further customize the GPUs’ fan speed, core clocks, memory and frequency.

ASRock’s first fleet of graphics are supposedly available now, but we’ve yet to see listings or prices for them online. We’ll update this post as soon as the information is available, though we imagine they’ll all be sold out immediately in the current cryptocurrency climate.