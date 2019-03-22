Announcing the 2019 Australian PC Awards winners

It began with an intensive shortlisting process, creating finalists for the best-of-the-best gear that was released through 2018. Then, we opened up the voting for the Awards to the Australian public – the real experts with the most valued opinions. You had your say, and at the end of the voting period the winners across all the important PC categories rose to the top, and now it’s finally time to reveal the champions.

Last night in Sydney, the big moment came and throughout the night the winners were announced and trophies claimed. And, there was much joy as the hard work and innovation of the winners was rewarded with an Australian PC Award, as voted by you. Every company that was a finalist has every right to feel proud, too. It’s a tough industry with fierce competition that endlessly creates better and better products, so to every company that was represented we say congratulations – whether you took a trophy home or not.

Award highlights included Corsair taking home the highly-coveted Gold Award for Best Company, winning out over many other big-name PC brands and demonstrating just how well-respected the memory, case, PC and peripherals maker is in the Australian PC scene.

And speaking of the local scene, enthusiast-friendly Aussie retailer PC Case Gear managed to take home not one by two awards last night, coming away with the trophies for both the Best Desktop PC Builder and Best Reseller (Online) categories.

And the winners are...

Corsair and PC Case Gear weren't the only winners, of course, with the likes of Asus, Razer, Samsung, Synology and Logitech also racking up awards of their own.

So, without further ado, it’s time to reveal all of last night's winners – simply click on a category from the list below to find out which products and companies shone brightest in 2018.

And remember: you made this happen. But if your favourite thing that you voted for didn’t get a gong this year that’s OK – because the Australian PC Awards is an annual staple of the PC scene, so this time next year we shall call upon you, the Australian public, to once again vote – because ultimately it’s your opinion that matters most.

All the winners: