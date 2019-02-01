apca nas 2018

Now so much more than just a drive in a box, a modern NAS is almost a PC in its own right, and offers an enormous set of features and functionality that you can't resist.

Finalists: Best Home NAS

Network storage is invaluable in small businesses or home offices, but more and more people are finding how useful a NAS can be in everyday life, whether it be for work efficiency or as a streaming media box.

Asustor AS3202

Asustor AS3204T

Asustor AS4004T

Qnap HS-453DX

Qnap TS-251B

Synology DiskStation DS1618+

Finalists: Best SOHO NAS

Long an essential part of any small or home office, the NAS can be both storage and a server, easily accessible and with a wealth of apps to extend its functionality.

Qnap HS-453DX

QNAP TS-453Be

Qnap TVS-951X

Synology DiskStation DS1618+

Synology DiskStation DS1819+

