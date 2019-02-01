apca storage 2018

With each year that passes, SSDs get faster and faster and HDDs get more and more storage capacity. So who does storage best?
Finalists: Best SATA SSD
Hitting the sweet spot for price and performance, the SATA SSD scene is intensely competitive with many choices. Which one hits the mark this time around?
HyperX Fury RGB SSD
Samsung 860 Evo
Samsung 860 Pro
Seagate Barracuda SSD
Finalists: Best NVMe SSD
NVMe, or PCIe SSDs, deliver astounding read and write speeds and prices are falling, making this category red hot, especially as new players have entered the market!
Crucial P1
Intel Optane 800P
Intel SSD 660P
Samsung 970 Evo
Samsung 970 Pro
WD Black NVMe SSD (2018)
Finalists: Best HDD Company
The venerable mechanical spinner plays an essential role in mass storage, and hard drives keep on getting bigger and quicker.
Seagate
Toshiba
WD
