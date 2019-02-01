apca components & peripherals 2018

It’s all well and good to have a great CPU, mobo, GPU and fast storage, but without the other components and some great peripherals your PC is pretty much naked.

Finalists: Best Memory Company

With so many choices of memory products we've boiled it all down to which company is the one that impressed you the most in 2018.

Adata

Corsair

Crucial Ballistix

G.Skill

Geil

Kingston

Team T-Force

Finalists: Best Cooling Product

PCs have always relied on well designed and effective cooling to keep temps under control and, hopefully, keep things nice and quiet, too.

Cooler Master MasterAir MA410M

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240R RGB

Corsair Hydro Series H115i RGB Platinum 280mm

Deepcool Gamer Storm Castle 240 RGB

Thermaltake Pacific M360 Plus

Thermaltake Riing Trio LED RGB Fan

Finalists: Best Monitor

Acer Predator X27

Acer Predator X34P

AOC AG273QCG

AOC AG322QC4

AOC AG352UCG6

AOC C27G1

Asus ProArt PA27AC

Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ

LG 27UK850-W

Philips 436M6VBPAB

Samsung CJ89

Samsung Thunderbolt 3 Curved QLED Monitor

ViewSonic VP3881

Finalists: Best Keyboard

So many keyboards were released in 2018, and still they come! Is there one that stood above the rest? Are your fingers tapping now on something special?

Corsair K70 MK.2

HyperX Alloy Elite RGB

Logitech G613

Razer Huntsman Elite

Thermaltake Tt Premium X1 RGB

Finalists: Best mouse

It seems like every new mouse was labelled a 'gaming mouse', but that's just marketing – all mice are good for all things – but which did it best in 2018?

Corsair Dark Core RGB SE

Logitech G203 Prodigy

Razer Mamba Elite

SteelSeries Sensei 310

Thermaltake Tt eSports Iris Optical RGB

Finalists: Best gaming headphones

2018 saw an avalanche of headphones as companies strove to bring you a thumping gaming experience that didn't cost the world.

Corsair HS70

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset

Razer Nari Ultimate

SteelSeries Arctis Pro

Thermaltake Tt eSports Shock Pro 7.1 RGB

Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament

Finalists: Best PC case

From budget cases that look like top-shelf items, to properly over the top creative sculptures, there was one case that stood out in 2018. Which one it was is up to you...

Cooler Master MasterCase SL600M

Corsair Obsidian Series 500D RGB SE

Fractal Design Define S2

Lian-Li O11 Air

NZXT H200i

Phanteks Enthoo Evolv X

Thermaltake View 37 ARGB Edition

Finalists: Best router

Our Wi-Fi needs are more demanding than ever and we need a router that delivers now, and for the foreseeable future in our homes.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AC5300

Google Wifi

Draytek Vigor2762Vac

Netgear Orbi RBK23

Synology MR2200ac

TP-Link Archer C5400 v2

TP-Link Archer C5400X

