apca components & peripherals 2018

It’s all well and good to have a great CPU, mobo, GPU and fast storage, but without the other components and some great peripherals your PC is pretty much naked.
Finalists: Best Memory Company
With so many choices of memory products we've boiled it all down to which company is the one that impressed you the most in 2018.
Adata
More info: Official website
Corsair
More info: Official website
Crucial Ballistix
More info: Official website
G.Skill
More info: Official website
Geil
More info: Official website
Kingston
More info: Official website
Team T-Force
More info: Official website
Finalists: Best Cooling Product
PCs have always relied on well designed and effective cooling to keep temps under control and, hopefully, keep things nice and quiet, too.
Cooler Master MasterAir MA410M
More info: Official website
Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240R RGB
More info: Official website
Corsair Hydro Series H115i RGB Platinum 280mm
More info: Official website
Deepcool Gamer Storm Castle 240 RGB
More info: Official website
Thermaltake Pacific M360 Plus
More info: Official website
Thermaltake Riing Trio LED RGB Fan
More info: Official website
Finalists: Best Monitor
Acer Predator X27
More info: Official website
Acer Predator X34P
More info: Official website
AOC AG273QCG
More info: Official website
AOC AG322QC4
More info: Official website
AOC AG352UCG6
More info: Official website
AOC C27G1
More info: Official website
Asus ProArt PA27AC
More info: Official website
Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ
More info: Official website
LG 27UK850-W
More info: Official website
Philips 436M6VBPAB
More info: Official website
Samsung CJ89
More info: Official website
Samsung Thunderbolt 3 Curved QLED Monitor
More info: Official website
ViewSonic VP3881
More info: Official website
Finalists: Best Keyboard
So many keyboards were released in 2018, and still they come! Is there one that stood above the rest? Are your fingers tapping now on something special?
Corsair K70 MK.2
More info: Official website
HyperX Alloy Elite RGB
More info: Official website
Logitech G613
More info: Official website
Razer Huntsman Elite
More info: Official website
Thermaltake Tt Premium X1 RGB
More info: Official website
Finalists: Best mouse
It seems like every new mouse was labelled a 'gaming mouse', but that's just marketing – all mice are good for all things – but which did it best in 2018?
Corsair Dark Core RGB SE
More info: Official website
Logitech G203 Prodigy
More info: Official website
Razer Mamba Elite
More info: Official website
SteelSeries Sensei 310
More info: Official website
Thermaltake Tt eSports Iris Optical RGB
More info: Official website
Finalists: Best gaming headphones
2018 saw an avalanche of headphones as companies strove to bring you a thumping gaming experience that didn't cost the world.
Corsair HS70
More info: Official website
Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset
More info: Official website
Razer Nari Ultimate
More info: Official website
SteelSeries Arctis Pro
More info: Official website
Thermaltake Tt eSports Shock Pro 7.1 RGB
More info: Official website
Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament
More info: Official website
Finalists: Best PC case
From budget cases that look like top-shelf items, to properly over the top creative sculptures, there was one case that stood out in 2018. Which one it was is up to you...
Cooler Master MasterCase SL600M
More info: Official website
Corsair Obsidian Series 500D RGB SE
More info: Official website
Fractal Design Define S2
More info: Official website
Lian-Li O11 Air
More info: Official website
NZXT H200i
More info: Official website
Phanteks Enthoo Evolv X
More info: Official website
Thermaltake View 37 ARGB Edition
More info: Official website
Finalists: Best router
Our Wi-Fi needs are more demanding than ever and we need a router that delivers now, and for the foreseeable future in our homes.
Asus ROG Rapture GT-AC5300
More info: Official website
Google Wifi
More info: Official website
Draytek Vigor2762Vac
More info: Official website
Linksys Velop (Dual-Band)
More info: Official website
Netgear Orbi RBK23
More info: Official website
Synology MR2200ac
More info: Official website
TP-Link Archer C5400 v2
More info: Official website
TP-Link Archer C5400X
More info: Official website