apca systems 2018

The complete PC - whether in a box or foldable and mobile - this is what it's all ultimately about as we present the finalists whittled down from an incredible bounty of products and the companies behind them.

Finalists: Best system

We all want a powerful and good looking machine for peanuts, and thankfully we're spoiled for choice. But only one can reign supreme!

Acer Spin 5

Asus VivoBook Pro

Huawei Matebook X Pro

HP 250 G6

Kogan Atlas C300

Finalists: Best premium laptop/2-in-1

With exquisite design, beautiful materials and power to burn, a premium laptop is one of the nicest things you can ever own.

Apple MacBook Pro 15

Asus ZenBook Pro 15 UX580GE

Dell XPS 13 (9370)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2

Microsoft Surface Pro 6

Razer Blade Stealth

Finalists: Best gaming laptop

The sheer power in these beasts is simply amazing. Shaming many desktop PCs, today's gaming laptop is a confluence of the most extreme PC tech.

Acer Helios 300

Aorus X9DT

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531GS

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

Gigabyte Aero 15X

MSI GS65 Stealth Thin

Razer Blade 15

Finalists: Best desktop PC Builder

Who do you trust the most to design and build your PCs? Who do you turn to for performance, features, reliability and value, and simply like dealing with the most?

Acer

Alienware

Asus

Aus PC Market

Corsair

Dell

HP

Lenovo

MSI

MSY

Mwave

PC Case Gear

PLE

Scorptec

Umart

