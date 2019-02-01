apca systems 2018

The complete PC - whether in a box or foldable and mobile - this is what it's all ultimately about as we present the finalists whittled down from an incredible bounty of products and the companies behind them.
Finalists: Best system
We all want a powerful and good looking machine for peanuts, and thankfully we're spoiled for choice. But only one can reign supreme!
Acer Spin 5
More info: Official website
Asus VivoBook Pro
More info: Official website
Huawei Matebook X Pro
More info: Official website
HP 250 G6
More info: Official website
Kogan Atlas C300
More info: Official website
Finalists: Best premium laptop/2-in-1
With exquisite design, beautiful materials and power to burn, a premium laptop is one of the nicest things you can ever own.
Apple MacBook Pro 15
More info: Official website
Asus ZenBook Pro 15 UX580GE
More info: Official website
Dell XPS 13 (9370)
More info: Official website
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2
More info: Official website
Microsoft Surface Pro 6
More info: Official website
Razer Blade Stealth
More info: Official website
Finalists: Best gaming laptop
The sheer power in these beasts is simply amazing. Shaming many desktop PCs, today's gaming laptop is a confluence of the most extreme PC tech.
Acer Helios 300
More info: Official website
Aorus X9DT
More info: Official website
Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531GS
More info: Official website
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1
More info: Official website
Gigabyte Aero 15X
More info: Official website
MSI GS65 Stealth Thin
More info: Official website
Razer Blade 15
More info: Official website
Finalists: Best desktop PC Builder
Who do you trust the most to design and build your PCs? Who do you turn to for performance, features, reliability and value, and simply like dealing with the most?
Acer
More info: Official website
Alienware
More info: Official website
Asus
More info: Official website
Aus PC Market
More info: Official website
Corsair
More info: Official website
Dell
More info: Official website
HP
More info: Official website
Lenovo
More info: Official website
MSI
More info: Official website
MSY
More info: Official website
Mwave
More info: Official website
PC Case Gear
More info: Official website
PLE
More info: Official website
Scorptec
More info: Official website
Umart
More info: Official website