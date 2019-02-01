apca cpus 2018

The CPU scene is hotter than ever with fierce competition and amazing products from both sides. Is it time for Team Red to seize the crown, or can Blue hang on to its lead?

Finalists: Best CPU company

AMD or Intel? Team blue or team red? The answer to that question could come down to whether you want power or value for money, more cores or a faster clock speed?

AMD

Intel

Finalists: Best value CPU

Incredible performance is on tap for astonishingly low prices, so which CPU is in the zone for the perfect price and performance balance?

AMD Ryzen 5 2600

AMD Ryzen 5 2400G APU

Intel Core i3-8300

Intel Core i5-8500

Finalists: Best performance CPU

Core-counts are hitting unheard of numbers, while IPC between the two sides are virtually neck and neck – there's never been a more exciting time to vote in the Australian PC Awards!

Intel Core i7-8700K

Intel Core i9-9900K

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

