apca cpus 2018

The CPU scene is hotter than ever with fierce competition and amazing products from both sides. Is it time for Team Red to seize the crown, or can Blue hang on to its lead?
Finalists: Best CPU company
AMD or Intel? Team blue or team red? The answer to that question could come down to whether you want power or value for money, more cores or a faster clock speed?
AMD
Intel
Finalists: Best value CPU
Incredible performance is on tap for astonishingly low prices, so which CPU is in the zone for the perfect price and performance balance?
AMD Ryzen 5 2600
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G APU
Intel Core i3-8300
Intel Core i5-8500
Finalists: Best performance CPU
Core-counts are hitting unheard of numbers, while IPC between the two sides are virtually neck and neck – there's never been a more exciting time to vote in the Australian PC Awards!
Intel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i9-9900K
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
