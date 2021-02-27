Amazon Prime Video free trial: is one available and how to get it

Amazon Prime has been pretty indispensable during the pandemic: ensuring we got our groceries and gag-worthy TV shows on demand. As a result, Prime Video – its on-demand streaming element – is crushing the competition in terms of number of subscribers and worldwide availability.

Despite the platform’s ubiquity, an Amazon Prime Video free trial of 30 days is still up for grabs. That’s a huge draw for entertainment junkies: an entire month to catch award-winning Amazon Originals, buzz-worthy series The Boys, live sport, and Golden-Globe nominated titles like the hilarious Borat’s Subsequent Moviefilm and Regina King’s One Night in Miami.

Signing up is easy, there’s tons to watch, and a paid membership doesn’t have to break the bank once the Amazon Prime free trial is over. Read on and we’ll explain all below.

How to get an Amazon Prime Video free trial

If you’re new to Amazon Prime, or it’s been over twelve months since you were a Prime member, then the 30-day Amazon Prime Video free trial is available for you. It’s even better for students, who are entitled to an incredible 6-months.

Signing up is easy, just follow the bullet points below:

Go to Amazon Prime

Select ‘Try Prime’

Sign-in to your Amazon account

Follow the on-screen instructions if prompted

Your Amazon account will need a current, valid credit card linked to it. But, as long as you cancel your membership before the free trial period expires, you won't be charged.

What is the cheapest way to get Amazon Prime Video after the free trial?

A typical Amazon Prime sub – which bundles together Prime Video, unlimited music, Prime Reading, free delivery and more – is $12.99 a month in the US, and £7.99 / AU$6.99 / €7.99 around the world.

Pay $119 for the annual membership and save a decent wedge, all the while getting lightning-fast delivery and multi-media entertainment all year round.

But if you’re only interested in blockbuster movies or the weekly drama of Amazon Original series, then an $8.99 Prime Video membership will leave you $3 a month better off. That's an option only available stateside. It really does pay to study too, because once the 6-month free trial ends, students only have to pay $6.49 a month to access everything on Prime. That’s 50% less than the typical fee and cheaper than a basic Netflix plan.

What can I watch with my Amazon Prime Video free trial?

There’s plenty to feast your eyes on: over 13,000 movies and TV series. It has classic Hollywood fare like It’s A Wonderful Life, brooding modern thrillers – You Were Never Really Here and Zodiac, for example – and plenty of comedies and feel-good indie flicks.

Prime is packed with great Amazon Originals too: Transparent, Hunters, Fleabag, and Tales from the Loop to name only a few. Then there’s a slew of recent Golden-Globe nominated titles like Sound of Metal and the Amazon exclusive Small Axe.

Meanwhile, sports fans can enjoy live matches and docuseries like All or Nothing. And, if some of your favorite programming is missing, chances are you’ll find it via Amazon Channels. There are more than a 100 you can subscribe to, such as HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, and Shudder, which often provide their own 7-day free trial.

Much like Netflix, the content available does vary from country to country. So the best way to see exactly what's on offer where you are is to head to Amazon and grab that 30-day free trial.

