Amazon Kindle Unlimited free trials: all the offers available now

Kindle Unlimited free trials are an excellent way to get to grips with the ebook subscription service before spending any money. Not only can you scope out the library of titles on offer to make sure your interests are served, but the free time gives you the chance to see if you will actually use the membership enough to be worth the monthly cost.

The length of Amazon's offers varies, ranging from the standard 30 day free trial all the way up to three months in some cases. We're rounding up the Kindle Unlimited free trials currently available in the US, UK, and Australia so you always know the trial length on offer right now.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited is an ebook subscription service that offers free Kindle titles and Audible narrations on a 'borrowing' basis. Because of this structure, you'll be able to store a maximum of ten books at a time on your account, but you can easily 'return' a book in order to download a new one. There are over one million books and plenty of magazine subscriptions to choose from, as well as thousands of Audible audiobook versions as well. This roster is regularly updated with new titles as well, so you'll never run out of titles.

Below, you'll find all the Kindle Unlimited free trials currently available so you can get started with Amazon's subscription service for nothing.

Kindle Unlimited free trials available now

Kindle Unlimited 30 day free trial | US | UK | AUS

The Kindle Unlimited free trial currently stands at 30 days in the US, UK, and Australia. That gives you a month of the ebook subscription service for free to test it out, but be warned that this will auto-renew at the standard price once the month is up.

View Deal

More Kindle Unlimited offers

(US) Kindle e-reader | Three months Kindle Unlimited | From $89.99 at Amazon

Pick up a Kindle at Amazon and you'll also bag yourself a three month Kindle Unlimited free trial at the same time. That's a saving of up to $29.97 and plenty of free ebooks and magazines to keep you occupied. This offer is open to all, even if you've used a free trial before, and if you currently have a membership your fees will be suspended for the three months of the deal.

View Deal

(UK) Kindle e-reader | Three months Kindle Unlimited | From £69.99 at Amazon

Amazon is currently also offering three months of Kindle Unlimited for free with the purchase of a Kindle device. The cheapest way to grab this deal is with the standard Kindle, but you can also find this offer on the £119 Kindle Paperwhite. This offer is open to new subscribers, but if your last Kindle Unlimited trial was over 12 months ago you can still take advantage.

View Deal

(AUS) Kindle ereader | Three months Kindle Unlimited | From $139 at Amazon

This offer is also available for Australian readers, however, only new Kindle Unlimited subscribers can take advantage.

View Deal

How much does Kindle Unlimited cost?

The Kindle Unlimited price is set at $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$ 13.99 a month, which covers you for as much reading as you can manage. Though you're limited to ten downloads on your device, it's easy to swap out books for new ones so you're never paying for titles you don't want. That price also includes access to a number of magazine subscriptions and even Audible audiobooks on thousands of titles.

Is Kindle Unlimited free for Prime members?

Amazon Kindle Unlimited is not included with your Prime membership, and Prime members do not receive a discount on a Kindle Unlimited subscription at the moment. Prime Reading, however, is a similar service that is covered by a Prime membership and provides a more limited access to the Kindle library in much the same way as Kindle Unlimited.

What's included in Kindle Unlimited?

The Kindle Unlimited library is a selection of over a million books picked out from the main Kindle store. That means you don't have full access to any book for free, but there are so many genres and authors on offer here there's sure to be something for every mood on offer. Plus, Kindle Unlimited also includes Audible narrations on certain titles, and free digital magazine subscriptions as well.

More Amazon services

What is Amazon Prime? Your guide to cost, free trials, membership benefits, and more.