NBA Draft live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere

Calling all Magic and Rockets fans - it's safe to be seen in public again! The NBA Draft marks the end of one chapter and the start of a new one, and Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jaden Ivey are the names at the top of every list. It's time to dream big, so find out how next season might just go and read on as we explain how to get a 2022 NBA Draft live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Orlando Magic have the first overall pick for the first time since 2004, but will it be the 3-point specialist from Auburn or the all-action 7-foot phenomenon from Gonzaga that they opt for?

Smith is seen as the safer choice given Holmgren's feathery frame, but if he's able to bulk up enough to handle himself against the big boys, there's a sense that the latter has a lot more strings to his bow. Duke freshman Banchero is another all-court talent with an extremely high ceiling, while Ivey, the explosive playmaker coming out of Purdue, also looks set to go early.

It's going to be an interesting night in the life of Charlotte Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak, who has two first-round picks but no head coach to scheme with, while the Portland Trail Blazers need to pull something special out of the hat to convince Dame Lillard to stick around. Whichever team you root for, follow our guide on how to watch a 2022 NBA Draft live stream wherever you are in the world.

2022 NBA Draft live stream: how to watch in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Hoops fans in the US can watch the 2022 NBA Draft on ESPN and ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on ESPN, and at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN Plus. Meanwhile, both ABC and ESPN 3 are showing the first round of the NBA Draft only. Stream 2022 NBA Draft live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN (and ESPN 3). It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab).

How to watch a 2022 NBA Draft live stream from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the 2022 NBA Draft from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use the best VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch 2022 NBA Draft online from anywhere

How to watch 2022 NBA Draft in Australia for FREE

How to watch 2022 NBA Draft: live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Basketball fans based in the UK can tune into the 2022 NBA Draft on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), but brace yourself for a late night. The Draft is scheduled to begin at 1am BST on Thursday night/Friday morning, and is being shown on the network's Arena channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app (opens in new tab), which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch NBA Draft coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch the 2022 NBA Draft in Canada